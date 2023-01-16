 Incel complex definition explained as Bryan Kohberger's motive comes under scrutiny in wake of ex-FBI agent's claim 

Bryan Kohberger, the University of Idaho murder suspect’s possible motives have come to light. An ex-FBI agent claimed that the alleged killer may have had an “incel complex” leading to the four brutal stabbings. Affirming the same, the mother of the 28-year old’s middle school crush came forward to reveal that he was bullied by the popular kids.

Pete Yachmetz, a former FBI agent and security expert, told The Post that Bryan Kohberger may have been attempting to “assert some type of dominance” by killing students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

Yachmetz believed that Bryan Kohberger’s history of being “socially awkward” and having a “long history of interpersonal problems” may have led to the repeated stabbings of the victims. Pete Yachmetz added:

“I think he may have developed a sort of incel complex.”

Yachmetz is not the first person to come forward with the “incel” theory. Dr. Carole Lieberman, a forensic psychiatrist said in a CourtTV interview that she believed that Bryan Kohberger fit the incel profile.

She stated that she was convinced of the same due to Bryan Kohberger’s “choice of victims” and his decision to mostly target female students. The fact that he returned to the crime scene in the hours after the brutal murders also gave evidence to the incel theory. Lieberman said:

“Incels like to be known for when they kill people, or when they have a conquest like this. On the one hand, he wanted to commit the perfect crime and not be caught, but on the other hand, he did want to be caught, and be proud, in a sense, of what he did.”

What does the term "incel" mean? Bryan Kohberger weak social skills may have possibly led to the slayings

The term "incel" is used to describe men who face difficulties in establishing romantic or s*xual relationships. Although it has not been identified as a mental health disorder, Psychology Today noted that incels commonly have poor mental health and experience a sense of inferiority, loneliness and victimhood.

Most often, incels take part in misogynistic online forums where they place blame on women by claiming that they are often manipulative, money-grabbing and promiscuous. The online community calls attractive women as “Stacy’s.”

They believe that “Stacy’s” are usually attracted to the “Chad’s” of the community, who are physically built and generically attractive. They can regularly and easily mingle with attractive women.

memeleine @caligirl5everr Bryan Kohberger is an incel.

He was infatuated with those girls. Maybe they never paid attention to him, kicked him out of a house party bc they didn’t know him or embarrassed him in public (completely speculatory)— he felt he “deserved” their acknowledgment & snapped. Bryan Kohberger is an incel. He was infatuated with those girls. Maybe they never paid attention to him, kicked him out of a house party bc they didn’t know him or embarrassed him in public (completely speculatory)— he felt he “deserved” their acknowledgment & snapped.

The community strongly believes in the “black pill” theory which stated that the game of s*x and attraction is rigged from the time of birth.

Aside from participating in such online discussions, incels can sometimes be prone to take part in criminal cases. For example, in 2014, Elliot Rodger killed six people and went on to shoot himself. In a manifesto he left behind which was filled with racist and misogynistic slurs, he revealed that women did not want to get intimate with him.

Jaana Laitinen 💸 @jaanalait But what linked Bryan Kohberger to his victims? What was his motive?Femicide? Another incel? 🤬 But what linked Bryan Kohberger to his victims? What was his motive?Femicide? Another incel? 🤬

Bryan Kohberger’s advances were rejected by his middle school crush and cheerleader

Kim Kenely contacted investigators after learning about Bryan Kohberger, her ex-classmate being arrested. The two studied together at the Pleasant Valley Intermediate School in sixth grade. It was revealed that Kohberger had developed a crush on her and attempted to pursue her.

According to Kenely’s mother, Bryan Kohbergder was a chubby and awkward misfit who endlessly tried to persuade Kim Kenely. Kenely’s mother told a news outlet:

“He would always say, “oh Kim, I think you’re very pretty.” Just weird comments. And she’d say, “oh my God, leave me alone.”

Kim Kenley, Bryan Kohberger's middle school crush rejected his advances (Image via Facebook)

Another anonymous classmate of Kohberger revealed:

“The whole clique of popular girls made fun of him in school. They were the cheerleaders and the ones that every kid had crushes on.”

It was not until high school that Kohberger decided to turn his life around by working out and becoming “super aggressive.” It was revealed that he tried to change his way of dressing and his personality to fit in with the popular children.

Poll : 0 votes