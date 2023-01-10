What did Camille Vasquez say about University of Idaho murders? Johnny Depp's lawyer joins NBC News as legal analyst 

Attorney Camille Vasquez gained immense limelight when she represented popular actor Johnny Depp during a defamation trial against his ex-wife, actor Amber Heard. Vasquez has now managed to land a TV gig with NBC News, as she will be joining the media house as a legal analyst. The news was confirmed by NBC News, as they wrote on Twitter:

“NEW: Camille Vasquez joins @NBCNews as a legal analyst.”

Additionally, in her first appearance, Vasquez provided her opinion on the legal fallout from the arrest of Kohberger. She claimed that the prosecutors had an “extremely strong” case against the suspect:

“The police and the investigators are not in the business of telling us everything they have. They want to put enough to get probable cause to get a judge to sign that search warrant.”

Along with this, they also shared a clip of Camille Vasquez’s first appearance on the news channel on Monday, January 9, where she spoke about murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s arrest on charges of stabbing four University of Idaho students.

“This is a case that has garnered so much attention”: Camille Vasquez talks about Bryan Kohberger’s arrest in her first appearance on NBC News

Camille Vasquez, the new legal analyst for NBC News, shared her opinions and thoughts about Bryan Kohberger’s arrest and the murder of four University of Idaho students. During the interview, she also spoke about how the case has garnered a lot of attention from the media and the masses, stating:

“This is a case that has garnered so much attention, worldwide. And so I think that these investigators do not want to make any mistakes. They do not want to give the suspect any reason to have the case not go the way they want it to.”

She also talked about the internet “sleuths,” further continuing:

“People want to talk about the evidence. They want to talk about the human impact. And these are college students. So I think they can be incredibily helpful for investigators. At the same time, it also can be not helpful, are harmful when you start naming someone.”

Additionally, Camille Vasquez also spoke to a few media houses and stated how she is elated to be joining the NBC News Network. She told The Post:

“I’m thrilled to be joining the NBC family as a legal analyst. I grew up watching the ‘Today’ show and it’s such a privilege to now be part of a world-class, dedicated team discussing the most important legal stories of the day.”

Vasquez is a partner at Brown Rudnick, who secured a $15 million win for Johnny Depp almost six months ago in 2022. The trial was broadcasted on Live TV and social platforms, making the 38-year-old attorney a household name.

Social media users thrilled to see Camille Vasquez as a legal analyst on NBC News

As the popular attorney made her TV debut, social media users could not contain their excitement and started sharing their reactions on Twitter. One of them talked about how they were present in the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial, and was moved by Vasquez’s act of “kindness” and “grace.”

Congratulations Camille! I was there in court every day during the Depp vs Heard trial; Ms. Vasquez always displayed kindness and grace to everyone in the room, even the opposing legal team.

Congrats to Camille Vasquez on her new role at NBC! Don't let the haters get you down and continue shining like the star you are!

Camille Vasquez is an amazing attorney with an impeccable reputation! Guess NBC isn't shilling for AH as hard as they used to and decided to go with the WINNING team!

Speak Free Speak (Lola, the Royal expert) @Speakfreespeak



She understands the Johnny Depp trial in ways that many of your journalists don't and can enlighten those who have continued to comment while refusing to watch it NBC having Camille Vasquez on is a really good decision. Finally, someone who deals with facts at your network.She understands the Johnny Depp trial in ways that many of your journalists don't and can enlighten those who have continued to comment while refusing to watch it NBC having Camille Vasquez on is a really good decision. Finally, someone who deals with facts at your network.👏 She understands the Johnny Depp trial in ways that many of your journalists don't and can enlighten those who have continued to comment while refusing to watch it

Furthermore, after her massive win against Amber Heard, Vasquez was promoted, and she now serves as the co-chair of the law firm’s Brand & Reputation Management Group.

