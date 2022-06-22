"She's what rolemodels are made of": Camille Vasquez fans go berserk over lawyer's Hola! magazine interview 

The highly publicized case of Johnny Depp vs ex-wife Amber Heard cast Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez into the spotlight. Her recent feature on the digital cover of Hola! Magazine's June 2022 edition attracted a record number of readers.

The magazine also covered a brief interview with Camille, where she spoke about being in the spotlight and reflected upon how her life has changed ever since she gained fame in the high-profile case.

Fans reading the interview were inspired by Vasquez's charming personality and heaped praises on her.

Andreas @Andreas_Stucki @USAHOLA @TheNamesQ She's what rolemodels are made of! I think her cross examination became one of the most re-watched segments of the entire trial. She has such an engaging quality, she reels an audience in with ease because she made you want to pay attention. A rare, yet very inspiring quality. @USAHOLA @TheNamesQ She's what rolemodels are made of! I think her cross examination became one of the most re-watched segments of the entire trial. She has such an engaging quality, she reels an audience in with ease because she made you want to pay attention. A rare, yet very inspiring quality.

Owing to her fearless cross-examination of Amber Heard in the trial, the attorney has been hailed as the ‘queen of cross-examination’ by many.

Fans inspired after reading the interview of Camille Vasquez

Vasquez's latest interview created quite a stir on the internet, with people taking to Twitter to complement her looks, intelligence and personality, while casting her as an inspirational figure.

Extra Misc @TrevorMisc @GellertDepp Such an inspiring woman! This is how feminist should aspire to be. Not those cop out drawn by sides and clouded by prejudice, stereotype,misandry, pride and politics like @Eve_Barlow and @mldauber . This is what success looks like! This is how you advance feminism. @GellertDepp Such an inspiring woman! This is how feminist should aspire to be. Not those cop out drawn by sides and clouded by prejudice, stereotype,misandry, pride and politics like @Eve_Barlow and @mldauber. This is what success looks like! This is how you advance feminism.

camille vasquez stan account @softestcamille @USAHOLA thank you for giving us this great camille vasquez content. she‘s so amazing and such a great inspiration, i love her so much @USAHOLA thank you for giving us this great camille vasquez content. she‘s so amazing and such a great inspiration, i love her so much ♥️

ZyonOn @ZyonOff 🫶 🫶 @USAHOLA Despite that she was fighting for truth, I loved Camille’s confidence and bravery to not back down. Camille represents what a REAL feminist stands for integrity defend the REAl victims because #AbuseHasNoGender @USAHOLA Despite that she was fighting for truth, I loved Camille’s confidence and bravery to not back down. Camille represents what a REAL feminist stands for integrity defend the REAl victims because #AbuseHasNoGender 👑👑🫶💜🫶💜

Some users also pointed out how she is a great role model for the Latino community. One user commented:

“CONGRATS, Felicidades Camille Vasquez. Camille's an amazing role model for young girls & women.”

#JohnnyDeppGotJustice @USAHOLA CONGRATS, Felicidades Camille Vasquez. Camille's an amazing role model for young girls & women. An amazing example for the Latino community to have an exemplary & extraordinary Latina woman to represent us. Look forward to hear more.. @USAHOLA CONGRATS, Felicidades Camille Vasquez. Camille's an amazing role model for young girls & women. An amazing example for the Latino community to have an exemplary & extraordinary Latina woman to represent us. Look forward to hear more..#CamilleVasquez #Latina#JohnnyDeppGotJustice

Priscilla Esposito @sandals395 @USAHOLA Love the fire Camille Vasquez showed in the trial. As a Latina she has proven that if you work hard, have a goal in mind you can become anything you want. Getting an education is very important. More children should be encouraged to get. It may not be easy but it can be done. @USAHOLA Love the fire Camille Vasquez showed in the trial. As a Latina she has proven that if you work hard, have a goal in mind you can become anything you want. Getting an education is very important. More children should be encouraged to get. It may not be easy but it can be done.

Throughout the trials, fans were floored by the way in which Vasquez put out statements and cross-questions. Her popularity grew by the day, which naturally got a lot of people wanting to know more about the famous attorney.

“I was just doing my job”: Camille Vasquez opens up in a conversation with Hola! Magazine

Fans go gaga as Camille Vasquez shines bright on the cover of Hola! Magazine (Image via @USAHOLA/twitter)

During her interview with Hola! Magazine, Vasquez talked about how she had not anticipated being in the spotlight, and spoke about her experience:

“It’s been a surreal experience and, if I’m being honest, a tad overwhelming. And something I wasn’t prepared for. I was just doing my job. I had a feeling that because of the client and the nature of the case, it would kind of turn into something bigger than itself, but the attention to the legal team — on me specifically — has been interesting.”

The interview also gave readers insights into her personal life, with Camille revealing that she is a big-time foodie and talking about how she loves Cuban food. She also spoke about her love for travelling:

“Nothing makes me happier than being around family or friends over a really good meal and a glass of wine. That’s what I enjoy doing. I love hosting dinner parties and being around people; I’m very social. I think that’s probably the Hispanic side of me. I like being around people. It just makes me happy.”

A Latino and the daughter of immigrants, Vasquez is a first-generation lawyer in her family, and spoke about how she is passionate about her profession and about following her dreams. She also said that she wanted to be an inspiration for other young women, especially Hispanic women and Latinas.

