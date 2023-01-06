"Who's hotter? Ted Bundy or Bryan Kohberger": Netizens compare University of Idaho murderer's looks to serial killer

Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students, is being compared to serial killer Ted Bundy in terms of looks.

While the whole comparison is leaving some infuriated, others on websites like Reddit are sharing their take on who’s hotter among the two.

All of the comparisons came after several people pointed out how both Bryan Kohberger and Ted Bundy have had their bachelor's and majors in Psychology. Additionally, The Sun also claimed that a private investigator revealed that Kohberger used the serial killer's playbook before the murder.

However, a post on Reddit has left netizens comparing the looks of the two killers. The user asked:

“Who's hotter? Ted Bundy or Bryan Kohberger?"

Netizens comapare Ted Bundy with the suspect of murder of the four students from the University of Idaho. (Image via Reddit)

The user also added:

"I know I know, Ted is who you have some fun with while Bryan is who you bring home to mom, fair enough, people have their types."

However, people bashed the user who asked the question and slammed him for comparing the two killers. Many people commented and claimed that the comparison was “sick."

Calling the comparison "sick," users slammed the post that asked the netizens to state whom they find hotter: Ted Bundy or Kohberger. (Image via Reddit)

Ted Bundy Vs Bryan Kohberger: Netizens compare the two killers in a contest of looks

After Bryan Kohberger was arrested as a suspect in the killing of 4 University of Idaho students, netizens began pointing out the similarities between him and Bundy. They saw similarities in terms of education, interests and, looks.

One social media user took to Twitter to post a video where she highlighted the fact that both men have similar hairstyles and eyebrows. She also emphasized how they have the same thin lips, cheekbones and even matching ears.

💕KARINA💕 @klnicegirl Bryan Kohberger Photo Sparks Ted Bundy Comparisons in Appearance Bryan Kohberger Photo Sparks Ted Bundy Comparisons in Appearance 👀 https://t.co/KHUCspVHIk

Χριστίνα @NewJerseyExit63



#idahohomicides #Kohberger #Tedbundy Ted Bundy and University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger eerily resemblance. Ted Bundy and University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger eerily resemblance. #idahohomicides #Kohberger #Tedbundy https://t.co/i0KISTVvyN

However, one post on Reddit compares the two, and asked the users whom they find “hotter.” Soon, many people were seen participating and giving their two cents on the matter, revealing whom they found “hotter, and better looking.”

A Reddit user commented on the post claiming that Ted Bundy was better looking than the suspect of the University of Idaho murders. (Image via Reddit)

Others on the post pointed out how comparing the two killers is “weird.”

Social media users bashed the post and the user who asked the question stating that the comparison was "weird." (Image via Reddit)

Furthermore, as per The Sun, a private investigator also claimed that Kohberger is indeed a lot like Ted Bundy, as the two are highly educated and have a lot of interests in common. He said:

"Bundy was a serial killer, a psychopathic killer with no empathy made him a very effective predator, just like Bryan Kohberger allegedly is.”

Additionally, both liked to stalk and kill college students, and Bundy was roughly the same age as Kohberger at the time of his first murder. Furthermore, the Reddit post was soon deleted by the moderators for a “variety of reasons.”

Poll : 0 votes