The Killers 2022 Tour: Dates, tickets, where to buy and more

On August 5, American rock band The Killers released a new single titled boy, ahead of their tour, scheduled to kick off in August.
The North American leg of the tour will begin on August 19 in Vancover and wrap up on October 10 in Washington DC. The Killers will then head to New Zealand and Australia, where they have shows slated for November and December. Tickets for the tour are currently available through the band’s pfficial website.
The Killers' single, boy, was written after the band was forced to cancel their Imploding the Mirage tour due to the pandemic. The song was kept on hold because it did not fit the vibe of their 2021 album Pressure Machine. It was finally debuted at the Mad Cool festival in Madrid on July 7 and was also performed nine days later in Amsterdam.
The studio version of the song has now been made available for listeners.
In a statement, The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers said that the song was written after he returned to Utah following their tour cancelation and started visiting Nephi, which is where he grew up. He said:
“I found that the place I had wanted to get away from so desperately at 16 was now a place that I couldn’t stop returning to. I have a son approaching the age I was at that time in my life. With ‘boy,’ I want to reach out and tell myself — and my sons — to not overthink it. And to look for the ‘white arrows’ in their lives. For me now, white arrows are my wife, children, my songs and the stage.”
The Killers 2022 Tour: A complete list of dates and venues
Here are the dates for the North American leg of the band's upcoming tour:
August:
- Aug 19 -- Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, Canada
- Aug 20 -- Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Wa, USA
- Aug 21 -- Moda Center -- Portland, Or, USA
- Aug 23 -- Chase Center -- San Francisco, Ca, USA
- Aug 24 -- Pechanga Arena -- San Diego, Ca, USA
- Aug 26 -- T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nv, USA
- Aug 27 -- Banc Of California Stadium -- Los Angeles, Ca, USA
- Aug 28 -- Gila River Arena -- Glendale, Az, USA
- Aug 30 -- Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake, Ut, USA
- Aug 31 -- Ball Arena -- Denver, Co, USA
September:
- Sep 8 -- Toyota Center -- Houston, Tx, USA
- Sep 9 -- Moody Center Atx -- Austin, Tx, USA
- Sep 10 -- Dickies Arena -- Forth Worth, Tx, USA
- Sep 13 -- Ftx Arena -- Miami, Fl, USA
- Sep 14 -- Amway Center -- Orlando, Fl, USA
- Sep 16 -- State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Ga, USA
- Sep 17 -- Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tn, USA
- Sep 18 -- Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Mo, USA
- Sep 20 -- Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Mn, USA
- Sep 21 -- United Center -- Chicago, Il, USA
- Sep 23 -- Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Canada
- Sep 24 -- Centre Bell -- Montreal, Canada
- Sep 26 -- Turning Stone Event Center -- Verona, Ny, USA
- Sep 27 -- Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pa, USA
- Sep 30 -- Madison Square Garden -- New York, Ny, USA
October:
- Oct 1 -- Madison Square Garden -- New York, Ny, USA
- Oct 3 -- Td Garden -- Boston, Ma, USA
- Oct 4 -- Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pa, USA
- Oct 6 -- Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pa, USA
- Oct 7 -- Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Oh, USA
- Oct 8 -- Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Mi, USA
- Oct 10 -- Capital One Arena -- Washington, Dc, USA
Here are the Australia and New Zealand dates for the tour:
November:
- Nov 21 -- Spark Arena -- Auckland, New Zealand
- Nov 25 -- Christchurch Arena -- Christchurch, New Zealand
- Nov 29 -- Brisbane Entertainment Centre -- Boondall, Australia
- Nov 30 -- Brisbane Entertainment Centre -- Boondall, Australia
December:
- Dec 3 -- Peter Lehmann -- Barossa Valley, Australia
- Dec 6 -- Rac Arena -- Perth, Australia
- Dec 10 -- Mt Duneed Estate -- Geelong, Australia
- Dec 13 -- Rod Laver Arena -- Melbourne, Australia
- Dec 14 -- Rod Laver Arena -- Melbourne, Australia
- Dec 17 -- Hope Estate -- Hunter Valley, Australia
- Dec 19 -- Qudos Bank Arena -- Sydney, Austailia
More about The Killers
The Killers were formed in Las Vegas in 2001 by the band’s lead vocalist Brandon Flowers and lead guitarist Dave Keuning. In 2002, bassist Mark Stoermer and drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. joined the duo.
The band has so far released seven studio albums, including Hot Fuss in 2004, Sam's Town in 2006, Day & Age in 2008, Battle Born in 2012, Wonderful Wonderful in 2017, Imploding the Mirage in 2020, and Pressure Machine in 2021. The Killers derived its name from a logo on the bass drum of a fictitious band portrayed in the music video of the song Crystal from the band New Order.