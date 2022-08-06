The Killers 2022 Tour: Dates, tickets, where to buy and more

On August 5, American rock band The Killers released a new single titled boy, ahead of their tour, scheduled to kick off in August.

The North American leg of the tour will begin on August 19 in Vancover and wrap up on October 10 in Washington DC. The Killers will then head to New Zealand and Australia, where they have shows slated for November and December. Tickets for the tour are currently available through the band’s pfficial website.

The Killers' single, boy, was written after the band was forced to cancel their Imploding the Mirage tour due to the pandemic. The song was kept on hold because it did not fit the vibe of their 2021 album Pressure Machine. It was finally debuted at the Mad Cool festival in Madrid on July 7 and was also performed nine days later in Amsterdam.

The studio version of the song has now been made available for listeners.

In a statement, The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers said that the song was written after he returned to Utah following their tour cancelation and started visiting Nephi, which is where he grew up. He said:

“I found that the place I had wanted to get away from so desperately at 16 was now a place that I couldn’t stop returning to. I have a son approaching the age I was at that time in my life. With ‘boy,’ I want to reach out and tell myself — and my sons — to not overthink it. And to look for the ‘white arrows’ in their lives. For me now, white arrows are my wife, children, my songs and the stage.”

The Killers 2022 Tour: A complete list of dates and venues

Here are the dates for the North American leg of the band's upcoming tour:

August:

Aug 19 -- Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, Canada

Aug 20 -- Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Wa, USA

Aug 21 -- Moda Center -- Portland, Or, USA

Aug 23 -- Chase Center -- San Francisco, Ca, USA

Aug 24 -- Pechanga Arena -- San Diego, Ca, USA

Aug 26 -- T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nv, USA

Aug 27 -- Banc Of California Stadium -- Los Angeles, Ca, USA

Aug 28 -- Gila River Arena -- Glendale, Az, USA

Aug 30 -- Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake, Ut, USA

Aug 31 -- Ball Arena -- Denver, Co, USA

The Killers @thekillers "boy” out everywhere at midnight (ET). "boy” out everywhere at midnight (ET). https://t.co/CUjDzuGHII

September:

Sep 8 -- Toyota Center -- Houston, Tx, USA

Sep 9 -- Moody Center Atx -- Austin, Tx, USA

Sep 10 -- Dickies Arena -- Forth Worth, Tx, USA

Sep 13 -- Ftx Arena -- Miami, Fl, USA

Sep 14 -- Amway Center -- Orlando, Fl, USA

Sep 16 -- State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Ga, USA

Sep 17 -- Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tn, USA

Sep 18 -- Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Mo, USA

Sep 20 -- Xcel Energy Center -- Saint Paul, Mn, USA

Sep 21 -- United Center -- Chicago, Il, USA

Sep 23 -- Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Canada

Sep 24 -- Centre Bell -- Montreal, Canada

Sep 26 -- Turning Stone Event Center -- Verona, Ny, USA

Sep 27 -- Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pa, USA

Sep 30 -- Madison Square Garden -- New York, Ny, USA

The Killers @thekillers Just home from our European tour and got some snaps back from our pal Anton. More on the way. Don’t forget “boy” August 5. Presave (linked below) presave.umusic.com/thekillers-boy Just home from our European tour and got some snaps back from our pal Anton. More on the way. Don’t forget “boy” August 5. Presave (linked below) presave.umusic.com/thekillers-boy https://t.co/XQkTMQrw8Y

October:

Oct 1 -- Madison Square Garden -- New York, Ny, USA

Oct 3 -- Td Garden -- Boston, Ma, USA

Oct 4 -- Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pa, USA

Oct 6 -- Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pa, USA

Oct 7 -- Wolstein Center -- Cleveland, Oh, USA

Oct 8 -- Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Mi, USA

Oct 10 -- Capital One Arena -- Washington, Dc, USA

Here are the Australia and New Zealand dates for the tour:

November:

Nov 21 -- Spark Arena -- Auckland, New Zealand

Nov 25 -- Christchurch Arena -- Christchurch, New Zealand

Nov 29 -- Brisbane Entertainment Centre -- Boondall, Australia

Nov 30 -- Brisbane Entertainment Centre -- Boondall, Australia

December:

Dec 3 -- Peter Lehmann -- Barossa Valley, Australia

Dec 6 -- Rac Arena -- Perth, Australia

Dec 10 -- Mt Duneed Estate -- Geelong, Australia

Dec 13 -- Rod Laver Arena -- Melbourne, Australia

Dec 14 -- Rod Laver Arena -- Melbourne, Australia

Dec 17 -- Hope Estate -- Hunter Valley, Australia

Dec 19 -- Qudos Bank Arena -- Sydney, Austailia

More about The Killers

The Killers were formed in Las Vegas in 2001 by the band’s lead vocalist Brandon Flowers and lead guitarist Dave Keuning. In 2002, bassist Mark Stoermer and drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. joined the duo.

The band has so far released seven studio albums, including Hot Fuss in 2004, Sam's Town in 2006, Day & Age in 2008, Battle Born in 2012, Wonderful Wonderful in 2017, Imploding the Mirage in 2020, and Pressure Machine in 2021. The Killers derived its name from a logo on the bass drum of a fictitious band portrayed in the music video of the song Crystal from the band New Order.

