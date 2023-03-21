WATCH: Surveillance footage shows deadly Brooklyn car crash that left 2 dead and 5 injured 

On Monday, March 20, a car accident in Brooklyn, New York, left two people dead and five others injured. Officials reported that the incident took place in Bensonhurst at approximately 1 pm when a 49-year-old driver ran a red light and rammed into another vehicle at the intersection of 64th street.

In surveillance footage of the Brooklyn car accident, the driver's white sedan can be seen losing control and ramming into a black SUV. The sedan then spins into a utility pole, which prevents it from hitting pedestrians and businesses on the Bensonhurst sidewalk.

As per the New York Post, seven people were transported to the hospital in the wake of the accident. While two of them died shortly after, one is in critical condition. Four others are reportedly hospitalized but stable. The 49-year-old driver is currently in police custody.

Witnesses describe the fatal Brooklyn car accident

In an interview with CBS New York, police officers said that the 49-year-old driver in the white sedan appeared to be speeding at the time of the accident. They said that the multi-vehicle collision led to the cars hitting several pedestrians on the sidewalk.

CeFaan Kim @CeFaanKim BREAKING/EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: NYPD says driver of white sedan was speeding, ran red light, struck multiple vehicles, multiple pedestrians. 7 total victims (1 dead, 2 critical). 64th and 18th Ave in Brooklyn. Driver in custody. Police investigating if he was drunk. BREAKING/EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: NYPD says driver of white sedan was speeding, ran red light, struck multiple vehicles, multiple pedestrians. 7 total victims (1 dead, 2 critical). 64th and 18th Ave in Brooklyn. Driver in custody. Police investigating if he was drunk. https://t.co/BUGiX6jlDP

Vito Coniglario, a Brooklyn business owner who runs the nearby J&V Pizza, told CBS reporters:

"I see this white car coming fast, flooring. Seconds later, it was like an explosion. I turn around and I see all this mess."

He added:

"He was flying."

In a separate interview, Coniglario told New York Daily reporters that two passengers in the white sedan, later identified as a Toyota, were injured.

Coniglario said:

“There were two passengers in the [white sedan]. The guy in the rear flew into the front and his head went through the windshield. It was sticking out of the windshield.”

Another witness, Osama Chafiq, told New York Daily reporters that at least one of the deceased victims was a man in a black car, which was impacted in the Brooklyn collision. The witness added that a second victim, a woman, appeared to be severely injured.

Chafiq said that pedestrians quickly rushed to the scene to help the woman.

He said:

“We cut the airbags and took the woman out. Her eyes were rolling into the back of her head. [The man] wasn’t moving. You want to hope, but I can see there wasn’t any hope.”

Other witnesses condemned the driver of the white sedan, claiming that he was driving dangerously fast.

One anonymous witness said:

"I've never see an accident like this in my life. The guy had to come really, really fast. I've been impacted by this and knock down the left -- everything, the pole. It's incredible."

MIDWOOD NEWS ALERTS @MikeyTVNews BENSONHURST, BROOKLYN!

2 Dead, 5 Injured When Speeding Car Jumped the Curb on 18th. Avenue and 64th. Street around 1pm. He was driving at a high rate of speed. The Driver taken into Custody.

NYPD Highway CIS is investigating BENSONHURST, BROOKLYN!2 Dead, 5 Injured When Speeding Car Jumped the Curb on 18th. Avenue and 64th. Street around 1pm. He was driving at a high rate of speed. The Driver taken into Custody.NYPD Highway CIS is investigating

The Brooklyn collision currently remains under investigation by New York authorities.

