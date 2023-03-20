Chino Hills car crash: Details of car collision revealed as netizens express sorrow over ghastly deaths

Four people died in a wrong-way fiery crash on the 71 Freeway in California's Chino Hills. Several vehicles were involved in the crash that happened at around 2:30 am on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

As per the California Highway Patrol traffic log, the crash took place near Chino Hills Parkway, on the southbound lanes. Officers found one car completely engulfed in flames as they arrived on the scene.

Four people died in a car crash near Chino Hills Parkway. (Image via Twitter/@Marc Cota-Robles)

The collision happened when a white Volvo heading northbound in the southbound HOV lane crashed head-on into a black 2018 Volvo S90. After the two vehicles collided with each other, they started spinning and two more cars came into contact with the crash.

The wrong-way driver’s vehicle caught fire after the impact and neither the driver nor the passenger inside survived. The black Volvo, driven by a man, had a female passenger, both of whom were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person who suffered minor injuries was taken to a nearby hospital in Chino Hills. It’s unclear whether any substances were involved in the accident. The 71 Freeway was shut down between Chino Hills Parkway and Grand Avenue for several hours during which an investigation was conducted on the spot.

Netizens reacted to the car crash near Chino Hills Parkway as four people died on the spot

Netizens react to Chino Hills car crash (Image via Twitter/@Debi4ChinoHills)

A California Highway Patrol sergeant, who was among the first to reach the crash site, tried to rescue the driver and the passenger in the burning car. A CHP sergeant, Kenneth Phillips, spoke about the other sergeant who attempted the rescue and said:

“He attempted to use his fire extinguisher (from) his patrol car. Once that was exhausted, he used a bystander’s fire extinguisher and attempted to defeat the flames, however, was unsuccessful.”

Among the four cars that were involved in the crash, it appears that the deceased people were in two of the vehicles. None of the victims have been identified as of yet.

People online expressed their sorrow at the unfortunate and horrifying incident, and shared their condolences with the victims' families.

Netizens react to Chino Hills car crash (Image via YouTube)

Netizens react to Chino Hills car crash (Image via YouTube)

Netizens react to Chino Hills car crash (Image via YouTube)

Netizens react to Chino Hills car crash (Image via YouTube)

Netizens react to Chino Hills car crash (Image via YouTube)

Fiery car crash in New York with only a 9-year-old as a survivor

On Sunday, March 19, another devastating car crash took place in Scarsdale’s Hutchinson River Parkway in New York. Five children, aged between 8 to 17, died in the fiery crash around 12:20 am on Sunday.

Reportedly, other cars were involved. According to police, their car veered off the parkway and crashed into a tree, and was engulfed in flames.

The only survivor of the crash is a 9-year-old boy, who was taken to Westchester Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said that the little boy was apparently riding in the cargo area or a hatchback and managed to escape out of the back of the car.

Five dead in the Scarsdale car crash (Image via Twitter/@MyRiskAlerts)

Westchester County Police said that the driver of the Nissan Rogue was likely a 16-year-old boy. Among the victims who died were one female and four males from Connecticut. Their family members were informed.

The crash is still under investigation. It remains unclear where the car was coming from or where it was traveling to. The identities of the victims were also not disclosed.

Matt Conway said that he believed that the victims were part of a family who recently moved to Connecticut’s New Haven County from New York. Conway, the superintendent of a school located near Scarsdale, said that he believed that the children had not yet enrolled in the district.

One user reacts to the Scarsdale car crash (Image via Twitter/@rcleaves2015)

The superintendent of Derby said that he reached out to the father of the children on Sunday and offered to provide him with information about community support for his family.

Conway said:

“It’s the unimaginable. Having to now make arrangements for five of your children to be buried is a very difficult thing for anyone – one child, never mind five that you’re going to have to now make arrangements for.”

How to avoid car accidents

Most car crashes result from driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to yield, speeding, running stop signs and red lights, and following too closely.

To avoid a collision, one must slow down, yield to other drivers in the driveway and be considerate. Drivers are also advised to maintain a safe following distance. One must stop and look both ways carefully before entering an intersection.

Drivers should signal if they’re about to change lanes or take a turn. Stopping at stop signs and red lights is necessary to avoid running into other vehicles. Driving when drunk is strongly advised against.

Poll : 0 votes