"Minor aches and bruises": SM Entertainment gives update on NCT members Johnny, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo

SM Entertainment issued an updated statement regarding the NCT 127 members Johnny, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo's health after they suffered injuries while filming a commercial on December 9, 2022.

The agency stated that the members sustained "minor aches and bruises" after they fell from a two-meter-high jungle gym structure that collapsed during the shooting. However, no serious injuries were found after a thorough medical assessment.

The official statement released on December 10 read:

"Johnny, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo underwent thorough examinations after the accident on the filming set yesterday. The examinations concluded with no other injuries being detected other than minor aches and bruises, and thus, the members were cleared to return home."

The statement further said:

"To place the members' health and safety as our top priority as well as to ensure that no long-term effects occur, the members will rest for the time being."

Following the update from the agency, MC Jungwoo will be missing this week's MBC’s Show! Music Core shoot. SM Entertainment has also postponed NCT 127's pre-recording for the 2023 SMTOWN LIVE: SMCU Palace @KWANGYA, which was scheduled for December 13.

PUMA Korea takes responsibility for NCT members' accident on set after fans call the set "flimsy"

After the NCT members suffered injuries while filming a commercial, it didn't take long for fans to figure out the incident had occurred on the set of PUMA Korea.

A picture of the set showing the two-metre-high jungle gym went viral on the internet and drew harsh criticism from concerned NCTzens (official fandom name of the boy band), who called it "weak" and "flimsy."

ᖰ 𝐸𝓁 🎀✨ᖳ @baldafriqueyuno Imagine having a good reputable brand like puma but provided their ambassador a flimsy props and set to act on 🤡 QC and safety measures check def were not there 🤧 Imagine having a good reputable brand like puma but provided their ambassador a flimsy props and set to act on 🤡 QC and safety measures check def were not there 🤧

Haru ૮₍ .◜◡◝₎ა @skdml_Haru So a big company like PUMA make this weak set?? WHAT IS THIS BEHAVIOUR ROKIAHHH So a big company like PUMA make this weak set?? WHAT IS THIS BEHAVIOUR ROKIAHHH https://t.co/UKtVPRG0wE

Jordyn @jordyn_raye15 @lexrosety those are the thinnest supports i’ve ever seen. they put 3 very tall grown men on that thing and expected nothing to go wrong??? so stupid. and taeil slipped and fell too @lexrosety those are the thinnest supports i’ve ever seen. they put 3 very tall grown men on that thing and expected nothing to go wrong??? so stupid. and taeil slipped and fell too

alex ⋆ ♕ ⋆ @lexrosety U can spot the difference in the quality of the jungle gym construction with the bare eye- WHO TF GAVE THE GREEN LIGHT TO THAT? U can spot the difference in the quality of the jungle gym construction with the bare eye- WHO TF GAVE THE GREEN LIGHT TO THAT? https://t.co/YsIacVe9Sw

On December 10, Puma Korea issued an official apology and took full responsibility for the incident that occurred on their set. The sportswear brand said that they will "cooperate" with the members in every way possible to aid in their recovery. Their statement read:

"PUMA Korea feels responsible for what has happened. We will do our best to ensure the causes are identified and preventative measures are placed. We apologize to the fans and SM Entertainment for the shock and concern. PUMA Korea will cooperate in every way possible to help Johnny, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo receive proper treatment and fully recover from this accident."

NCT 127 creating Billboard records with latest release this week

The nine-member group NCT 127 re-entered Billboard's Artist 100 this week and beat EXO's record to become the K-pop artist with the second most cumulative weeks on the chart, after BTS.

Their latest album, 2 Baddies, also held on to the No. 3 position on the Billboard World Albums chart for the 11th consecutive week. It also gained a big leap on the Billboard 200 chart, jumping from No. 183 to No. 112 in just one week.

With their latest album still breaking records, the Highway to Heaven singers are gearing up to make another smashing comeback in early 2023.

