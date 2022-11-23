“Ungrateful and bemoaning profit margins”: NCT 127 fans rally against Nature Republic for an alleged failed event insult

Cosmetic brand Nature Republic’s comment on a brand deal with NCT 127 have landed them in trouble. The nine-member group has been endorsing the brand for nearly two years.

On November 21, 2022, the brand tweeted the results of the group’s latest collaboration event, a signed Polaroid event. In the now-deleted tweet, they said that they expected “tens of thousands of contestants” but only received 1000 entries. They then informed fans that they would announce the winners early.

💛🌈☀️🍒🌙🦦🐑 @taeilsbian 네이처리퍼블릭 @nature_on 트윗 관련하여 적절하지 못한 단어 선택과 표현으로 NCT 127 팬 여러분께 불편함을 끼쳐 드려 사과드립니다.



모든 의견을 겸허히 받아들이며, 트위터 게시글 작성에 신중하고 책임감 있는 모습 보여드리도록 하겠습니다. 트윗 관련하여 적절하지 못한 단어 선택과 표현으로 NCT 127 팬 여러분께 불편함을 끼쳐 드려 사과드립니다. 모든 의견을 겸허히 받아들이며, 트위터 게시글 작성에 신중하고 책임감 있는 모습 보여드리도록 하겠습니다. A company that wants a celebrity brand deal should respect the celebrities they have entered a contract with? like I can’t believe how unprofessional you were and now you’re saying it’s a “bad choice of words” and not that you were being ungrateful and bemoaning profit margins twitter.com/nature_on/stat… A company that wants a celebrity brand deal should respect the celebrities they have entered a contract with? like I can’t believe how unprofessional you were and now you’re saying it’s a “bad choice of words” and not that you were being ungrateful and bemoaning profit margins twitter.com/nature_on/stat…

Nature Republic’s public call out of the 1000 contestants could be perceived as an event failure since they also compared it to the expectations they had in mind. The tweet irritated NCT 127's fanbase, who were quick to criticize it. In response to the backlash, the company issued an apology via Twitter, which was mostly ignored by the fan base.

Nature Republic and NCT 127’s brand endorsement deal seems to be in trouble

和泉 @rewindbIossom like most ppl visiting the natrep stores here are nctzens that just want to get 127's pcs that comes with their products... other polaroid event getting massive applicants but you pannchoa @pannchoa

tinyurl.com/m6uj4t4n Nature Republic under fire for shady tweets about their CF models NCT 127 Nature Republic under fire for shady tweets about their CF models NCT 127tinyurl.com/m6uj4t4n https://t.co/3vFgCkvRMh Nature Republic is so silly cause no one would buy their products if NOT for their modelslike most ppl visiting the natrep stores here are nctzens that just want to get 127's pcs that comes with their products... other polaroid event getting massive applicants but you twitter.com/pannchoa/statu… Nature Republic is so silly cause no one would buy their products if NOT for their models 😭😭😭 like most ppl visiting the natrep stores here are nctzens that just want to get 127's pcs that comes with their products... other polaroid event getting massive applicants but you twitter.com/pannchoa/statu…

NCT 127’s years-long deal with cosmetic brand Nature Republic has irked fans after a small mistake by the latter. Friendly chatter is a new way for brands to communicate with their customers, but it can easily backfire if not carefully considered.

The cosmetics brand started an event for a signed NCT 127 Polaroid on October 21. The event's rules stated that winners would be chosen at random from customers who purchased two Herbology creams. Another important requirement was to tweet with the event's designated hashtag.

However, Nature Republic fell into trouble when they posted their plans of announcing the winners. A month later, on November 21, the brand tweeted that the winners would be announced soon because the event did not go as planned. The brand even stated that they expected "tens of thousands of contestants," but only received a thousand.

The tweet read:

"We will be announcing the winners of the event today! The event closed yesterday, and we had planned to announce the winners in December because we thought there would be tens of thousands of contestants. However, we only had a thousand contestants, so we’ll just announce the winner today. Please tune in."

Nature Republic's now-deleted tweet that angered fans (Image via Twitter)

The tweet immediately riled up NCT 127's fanbase, who commented that it was extremely unprofessional to even discuss the profit or loss of their marketing deals publicly. Many also mentioned that they needed to respect the Sticker singers since they were only buying Nature Republic’s products because of them.

Nature Republic deleted the tweet and posted an apology on their Twitter account. However, fans were enraged as they did not believe it was a genuine apology.

Nature Republic's apology tweet (Image via Twitter)

Jaehyun ijo terfelix2 @jaehyunkingdom



We demand you to do a proper apologize to



PS. I bought your product JUST FOR THE SAKE OF NCT 127 ONLY. Don’t ever think that your product is something. Ungrateful @nature_on who gained 29.5 billion but dragged 127 for 1000 failed event applications.We demand you to do a proper apologize to #NCT127 PS. I bought your product JUST FOR THE SAKE OF NCT 127 ONLY. Don’t ever think that your product is something. Ungrateful @nature_on who gained 29.5 billion but dragged 127 for 1000 failed event applications. We demand you to do a proper apologize to #NCT127PS. I bought your product JUST FOR THE SAKE OF NCT 127 ONLY. Don’t ever think that your product is something. https://t.co/8a2SzUgq5z

요정우🧚🏻 @junguwu



1. you mocked them by saying they only got 1000 reviews on an event where ONLY people who bought 2 creams can join



2. you made a collab event with a dreamzen youtuber, giving them free creams and saying they have some of the winning creams.



🤔 @nature_on we want 127 OUT of that contract.1. you mocked them by saying they only got 1000 reviews on an event where ONLY people who bought 2 creams can join2. you made a collab event with a dreamzen youtuber, giving them free creams and saying they have some of the winning creams. @nature_on we want 127 OUT of that contract.1. you mocked them by saying they only got 1000 reviews on an event where ONLY people who bought 2 creams can join2. you made a collab event with a dreamzen youtuber, giving them free creams and saying they have some of the winning creams.🤔

ᖰ dita ᖳ @jaeyongchans @nature_on this is so unprofessional in any aspects. nct127 gave everything to this brand, they promoted you REALLY well and to be honest, who would buy these products if it’s not us? but this is what you did to 127 and the fans?? i hope you deliver a proper apology to the members too. @nature_on this is so unprofessional in any aspects. nct127 gave everything to this brand, they promoted you REALLY well and to be honest, who would buy these products if it’s not us? but this is what you did to 127 and the fans?? i hope you deliver a proper apology to the members too.

rere, doyoung #Fallin' 🐇 @kdoyieflies @nature_on Stop using NCT 127 as your artist. Your brand doesn't deserve a good promotion from NCT 127 because you've ruined your own artist image, you even hurt your artist fans. I was very disappointed by this unprofessional act. I hope NCT 127 breaks the contract with Nature. I hate you. @nature_on Stop using NCT 127 as your artist. Your brand doesn't deserve a good promotion from NCT 127 because you've ruined your own artist image, you even hurt your artist fans. I was very disappointed by this unprofessional act. I hope NCT 127 breaks the contract with Nature. I hate you.

요정우🧚🏻 @junguwu @nature_on also 1000+ joining a polaroid event is too little for you? when it was clear that only people who bought 2 creams can join? why are you mocking NCT 127, WHY @nature_on also 1000+ joining a polaroid event is too little for you? when it was clear that only people who bought 2 creams can join? why are you mocking NCT 127, WHY

💛🌈☀️🍒🌙🦦🐑 @taeilsbian 네이처리퍼블릭 @nature_on 트윗 관련하여 적절하지 못한 단어 선택과 표현으로 NCT 127 팬 여러분께 불편함을 끼쳐 드려 사과드립니다.



모든 의견을 겸허히 받아들이며, 트위터 게시글 작성에 신중하고 책임감 있는 모습 보여드리도록 하겠습니다. 트윗 관련하여 적절하지 못한 단어 선택과 표현으로 NCT 127 팬 여러분께 불편함을 끼쳐 드려 사과드립니다. 모든 의견을 겸허히 받아들이며, 트위터 게시글 작성에 신중하고 책임감 있는 모습 보여드리도록 하겠습니다. A company that wants a celebrity brand deal should respect the celebrities they have entered a contract with? like I can’t believe how unprofessional you were and now you’re saying it’s a “bad choice of words” and not that you were being ungrateful and bemoaning profit margins twitter.com/nature_on/stat… A company that wants a celebrity brand deal should respect the celebrities they have entered a contract with? like I can’t believe how unprofessional you were and now you’re saying it’s a “bad choice of words” and not that you were being ungrateful and bemoaning profit margins twitter.com/nature_on/stat…

6ㅎ6 @LHCMILD 네이처리퍼블릭 @nature_on 트윗 관련하여 적절하지 못한 단어 선택과 표현으로 NCT 127 팬 여러분께 불편함을 끼쳐 드려 사과드립니다.



모든 의견을 겸허히 받아들이며, 트위터 게시글 작성에 신중하고 책임감 있는 모습 보여드리도록 하겠습니다. 트윗 관련하여 적절하지 못한 단어 선택과 표현으로 NCT 127 팬 여러분께 불편함을 끼쳐 드려 사과드립니다. 모든 의견을 겸허히 받아들이며, 트위터 게시글 작성에 신중하고 책임감 있는 모습 보여드리도록 하겠습니다. your products don't produce anything on my skin, if it weren't for haechan i wouldn't buy them twitter.com/nature_on/stat… your products don't produce anything on my skin, if it weren't for haechan i wouldn't buy them twitter.com/nature_on/stat… https://t.co/lStnUcQNi4

In other news, fans will be able to see NCT 127 interacting with SMROOKIES and Sungchan and Shotaro in the new variety show titled Welcome to NCT Universe.

Meanwhile, the group is nominated for two year-end award shows, the MAMA Awards, and Melon Music Awards. They are nominated for the Netizen Popularity Award at the 2022 MAMA Awards and three categories at the 2022 Melon Music Awards: Best Dance Performance Male Group, Song of the Year, and Artist of the Year.

Poll : 0 votes