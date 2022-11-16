Create

2022 MAMA Awards announce special collab stages: (G)I-DLE x JAURIM, 3RACHA x Tiger JK, and more

By Afreen Khan
Modified Nov 16, 2022 07:40 PM IST
2022 MAMA Awards announces special collab stages (Image Twitter/MnetMAMA)
2022 MAMA Awards announces special collab stages (Image Twitter/MnetMAMA)

The 2022 MAMA Awards unveiled exciting details about the multiple special collabs it has lined up for K-pop fans. Known for its grandiose scale, the organizers are doing it justice by getting rising stars and veterans to decorate their stage.

On November 16, Mnet held a press conference to announce plans for the much-anticipated coveted award show. One of the collaborations revealed was a special performance between 3RACHA (Stray Kids' Bang Chan, Changbin, HAN), veteran artist Tiger JK, and Squid Game’s music producer, Jung Jae-il.

[#2022MAMA] COLLABORATION SPOILER2022 MAMA AWARDS Special Performance Spoiler!The Collaboration between #jungjaeil X #tigerjk X #3racha (Stray Kids)World’s No.1 K-POP Awards⠀2022 MAMA AWARDS2022.11.29(TUE)-30(WED) 6PM(KST)#MAMAAWARDS #2022MAMAAWARDS https://t.co/JhmlBvDFJg

Other special stages include (G)I-DLE's unexpected collaboration with a famous rock band and fourth-generation girl groups showcasing their incredible power together on the MAMA Awards stage.

2022 MAMA Awards reveal exciting collaboration stages to end the year with a bang

Spoiler alert! LE SSERAFIM is confirmed to be having a collaboration performance for a Rookie Girl Groups’ special stage on 2022 MAMA Awards together with the greatest newcomers on K-Pop industry. Mark the date, and expect the phenomenal showcase of the year to be on your way! ❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/TyG34V5811

Special collaboration stages and grandiose stage props are a must for year-end award shows such as the MAMA Awards. It is the best way for K-pop groups to showcase their talent by stretching the limits of their creativity. The 2022 MAMA Awards similarly took things up a notch by announcing refreshing collab stages.

Nxde singers (G)I-DLE will be performing with JAURIM, a Korean rock band, at the awards ceremony. Already famous in the Korean music scene, JAURIM achieved greater recognition for their 2013 songs Twenty-Five and Twenty-One, which were part of the hit 2022 Netflix series of the same name.

[#2022MAMA] COLLABORATION SPOILER2022 MAMA AWARDS Special Performance Spoiler!The Collaboration between #gidle X #jaurim World’s No.1 K-POP Awards⠀2022 MAMA AWARDS2022.11.29(TUE)-30(WED) 6PM(KST)#MAMAAWARDS #2022MAMAAWARDS https://t.co/HqgteOZKqT

While 3RACHA, Tiger JK, and Jung Jae-il will also present a thrilling stage, members from major fourth-generation girl groups will take to the stage together. 32 female idols from IVE, NMIXX, LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans, and Kep1er will greet fans with a once-in-a-lifetime performance.

The collaboration stages are divided for the two-day event. On the first day, November 29, the 32 girl group members will perform on stage. On November 30, (G)I-DLE and JAURIM, as well as 3RACHA, Tiger JK, and Jung Jae-il will be on stage.

🚨GET READY GUYS CAUSE..WE MIGHT WITNESS THIS ON MAMA SPECIAL STAGE COLLABORATION 2022 😱🤯 https://t.co/4VvAi5jtVL

The 2022 MAMA Awards will also see a legendary performance as BTS' j-hope has been roped in for a solo stage as well. Chief Producer Yoon Shin-hye shared that the BTS member was "practicing hard" for a performance that will go down in MAMA's history.

Park Bo-gum and Xoxo singer SOMI roped in as hosts’ current list of performing artists

[#2022MAMA]Hosts for the 2022 MAMA AWARDSDay 1 (Nov.29): JEON SOMIDay 2 ( Nov.30): Park Bo-gum https://t.co/UNvhU3eOHi

At the same press conference, MAMA Awards organizers revealed that the Nation's heartthrob, actor Park Bo-gum, and DUMB DUMB singer SOMI will be hosting the coveted ceremony.

Both artists will host the awards ceremony on two different days. SOMI will host Day 1 event, and Park Bo-gum will take over Day 2.

While readers already have a glimpse of the performing artist lineup for the 2022 MAMA, there are more groups that will be taking the stage for a grand performance. These include DKZ, KARA, Hyolyn, Zico, Lim Young-woong, FORESTELLA, BIBI, NiziU, INI, Street Man Fighter crew, TXT, ITZY, ENHYPEN, TREASURE, and JO1.

The 2022 MAMA Awards will be held in Japan at the Osaka Kyocera Dome on November 29 and 30.

Quick Links

Edited by Somava
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...