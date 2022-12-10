"Get well soon": Fans upset as NCT’s Johnny, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo suffer injuries while filming commercial

On December 9, NCT's Johnny, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo were rushed to the hospital after suffering injuries resulting from a collapsed set while filming for a commercial.

According to their agency SM Entertainment, the members were shooting on a jungle gym when the unfortunate incident occurred. The agency did not reveal the extent of the injuries but informed that the members are currently receiving treatment.

The official statement said:

"On Friday, Johnny, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo suffered injuries due to the set’s jungle gym collapsing. The members were transferred to the hospital immediately and are currently receiving treatment and examinations but will need to be examined further."

Dyva🌸 @captainuwu "Today, Johnny, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo were injured when the jungle gym set structure collapsed during the commercial shoot. Immediately after the injury, they were moved to the hospital for examination and treatment, but a thorough examination is required. + "Today, Johnny, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo were injured when the jungle gym set structure collapsed during the commercial shoot. Immediately after the injury, they were moved to the hospital for examination and treatment, but a thorough examination is required. + https://t.co/3JMinZm4PZ

The agency also mentioned that as a result of the injuries, Jungwoo, who is an Mc on MBC’s Show! Music Core will be unable to attend the shoot. More details will be released after a thorough examination of the members.

The statement continued:

"Jungwoo will miss the December 10 filming of MBC’s Show! Music Core. Further changes in members’ schedules related to this incident will be released in a future statement. We would like to relay our apologies for the sudden news and state that we will do our best to treat our artists and aid in their recovery."

Reportedly, another group member, Taeil, also was on the set that collapsed. However, he did not sustain any injuries and did not require hospitalization.

According to South Korean news outlet Kyungin Ilbo, first responders at the site of the incident said that the jungle gym structure from which the members fell was 2m (6'6") high. They also said that the members didn't suffer any major injuries.

NCT's fans wish for the speedy recovery of the idols

yl♡̴ (busy) @bewithyunkmt_ ‍🩹 pray for johnny, jaehyun and jungwoo speed recovery. please get well soon‍🩹 pray for johnny, jaehyun and jungwoo speed recovery. please get well soon ❤️‍🩹 https://t.co/A24YjycVFj

As soon as news of the unfortunate incident broke, concerned fans took to Twitter to wish the NCT members a speedy recovery and hoped that their injuries are not serious.

NCTZens (official fandom) were particularly concerned that a big agency like SM Entertainment had an issue with the idols' safety. They also pointed out that the members could have sustained more serious injuries due to the height of the structure.

One fan said, "This should not have happened in the first place," while another pointed out that this isn't the first time an SM artist has been injured due to the same reason.

The news also came as a shock to many NCTzens, who were at a loss for words and demanded a more detailed statement from SM Entertainment about each member's conditions.

g 🎸 @markyngist this really shouldn’t have happened in the first place. it is NOT that hard to check the safety of sets and equipments prior to them being used. it doesn’t matter if they’re celebrities or not these kinds of accidents happen so often and in this case it’s still the company’s + this really shouldn’t have happened in the first place. it is NOT that hard to check the safety of sets and equipments prior to them being used. it doesn’t matter if they’re celebrities or not these kinds of accidents happen so often and in this case it’s still the company’s +

g 🎸 @markyngist responsibility to ensure the safety of the idols BEFORE something like this happens. seriously it could have been so much worse i’m glad that the injuries don’t seem to be too severe responsibility to ensure the safety of the idols BEFORE something like this happens. seriously it could have been so much worse i’m glad that the injuries don’t seem to be too severe

⤮ SET IN : whim / sees skz d-103 @pwh1m i hope taeil, jaehyun, johnny, and jungwoo get well soon and have a fast recovery



i wish sm would start prioritizing their safety and making sure sets are safe before stuff like this happens i hope taeil, jaehyun, johnny, and jungwoo get well soon and have a fast recoveryi wish sm would start prioritizing their safety and making sure sets are safe before stuff like this happens

bella @pinkrind Dyva🌸 @captainuwu "Today, Johnny, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo were injured when the jungle gym set structure collapsed during the commercial shoot. Immediately after the injury, they were moved to the hospital for examination and treatment, but a thorough examination is required. + "Today, Johnny, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo were injured when the jungle gym set structure collapsed during the commercial shoot. Immediately after the injury, they were moved to the hospital for examination and treatment, but a thorough examination is required. + https://t.co/3JMinZm4PZ it pisses me off when the staff and companies in charge of these things don’t take precautions to ensure the safety of ANYBODY who works on their sets. mind u this is a 3m which is a little more than the fall Wendy suffered from in 2019 twitter.com/captainuwu/sta… it pisses me off when the staff and companies in charge of these things don’t take precautions to ensure the safety of ANYBODY who works on their sets. mind u this is a 3m which is a little more than the fall Wendy suffered from in 2019 twitter.com/captainuwu/sta…

Always Waiting Lucas @debynvrlnkeysha

GET WELL SOON JAEHYUN JOHNNY JUNGWOO TAEIL

GET WELL SOON JAEHYUN JOHNNY JUNGWOO TAEIL

GET WELL SOON JAEHYUN JOHNNY JUNGWOO TAEIL

GET WELL SOON JAEHYUN JOHNNY JUNGWOO TAEIL



_127 @nct_menfess GET WELL SOON JAEHYUN JOHNNY JUNGWOO TAEILGET WELL SOON JAEHYUN JOHNNY JUNGWOO TAEILGET WELL SOON JAEHYUN JOHNNY JUNGWOO TAEILGET WELL SOON JAEHYUN JOHNNY JUNGWOO TAEILGET WELL SOON JAEHYUN JOHNNY JUNGWOO TAEIL @NCTsmtown _127 @NCTsmtown @nct_menfess GET WELL SOON JAEHYUN JOHNNY JUNGWOO TAEILGET WELL SOON JAEHYUN JOHNNY JUNGWOO TAEILGET WELL SOON JAEHYUN JOHNNY JUNGWOO TAEILGET WELL SOON JAEHYUN JOHNNY JUNGWOO TAEILGET WELL SOON JAEHYUN JOHNNY JUNGWOO TAEIL@NCTsmtown_127 @NCTsmtown

NCT 127 is gearing up for their 2023 comeback and world tour

The news of the band's comeback in 2023 was announced on December 7 by Sports DongA. The nine-member group will reportedly release a repackaged album in January, four months after their previous release.

The Cherry Bomb singers also announced the dates for the American leg of their Neo City : The Link world tour. According to the concert poster, they will be performing in Chicago on January 9, Houston on January 11, and Atlanta on January 13.

Poll : 0 votes