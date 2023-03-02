Nissan Rogue recall: Model numbers and all you need to know amid ignition key flaw 

According to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration analysis, Nissan is recalling more than 712,000 of its Rogue and Rogue Sport SUVs in the United States and Canada due to a potential problem with the ignition key.

According to the brand, the key may fold while driving, so the recall only applies to cars with jackknife-style ignition keys. If the key is folded while the car is being driven, contact with the key fob can accidentally turn off the engine while the car is in motion.

Affected Nissan models and what's next for the customers

According to USA Today, the recall will impact about 809,000 automobiles worldwide, including 712,458 in the United States.

The affected models are:

2014-2022 Nissan Rogue , 517,472 units

517,472 units 2017-2022 Nissan Rogue Sport, 194,986 units

On March 17, the company said it would start notifying owners of the recall, but it is still figuring out how to fix the problem. Car owners who are impacted by the situation are urged to wait for a fix before attaching anything to the key fob. They have also been advised to ensure they use the key while in a non-folding position. The manufacturer will reportedly send owners a notice when they decide on a way forward.

A limited supply "of parts or alternative transportation" may be made available to affected owners after contacting their nearby Nissan dealer for an inspection.

The company claimed that it was unaware of any accidents or injuries connected to the issue. Dealers have been prevented from selling, leasing, trading, renting, or loaning any impacted vehicles until they have been fixed, due to the automaker's stop-sale order.

All about the company that entered the United States in 1958

The brand was introduced to Japan in 1928 when founder Yoshisuke Aikawa became president of Nihon Sangyo. Nihon Sangyo, who mostly dealt in foundries and auto parts, debuted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 1933 under the ticker NISSAN. The organization grew beyond its Japanese roots and entered the United States as a Datsun in 1958.

In 1935, the company developed its first automobile at its flagship Nishi-ku, Yokohama headquarters. At the 1959 Los Angeles Auto Show, they debuted their first Datsuns (a 1000cc car and truck). The brand began manufacturing in Mexico in 1966 to meet worldwide demand. After production in Australia and Taiwan, the first American factory opened in Smyrna, Tennessee, in 1983.

Nissan Motor Company (NMC) was founded in Gardena, California. It had a good reputation in both the American and Japanese markets at the end of this decade of transition. It was the ninth largest vehicle manufacturer in the world in 2022, with a revenue of $75 billion, and is the leading Japanese brand in China, Russia, and Mexico.

