Quantum Leap season 1 episode 13 recap: Does Ben manage to resolve the issue with the Prasads? 

Ever since Quantum Leap season one premiered, the show has become a point of discussion due to the diversity of the cast, which has added special appeal to the sci-fi series. Imbued with a lot of perspectives, the show adds layers to its storyline with every episode.

Quantum Leap aired its thirteenth episode, titled Family Style, and the latest episode deals with two simultaneous and conflicting narrative missions. The episode was directed by Deborah Pratt, who is the head writer and also the current executive producer.

Ben's intervention with the Prasads in Quantum Leap season 1 episode 13

As understood from the title, the focus of this episode is family. Dr. Ben Song embarks on a mission to alter family dynamics and establish better familial relations between all the relatives of the Prasad family, while contending with a violent landlord who makes the life of the family operating the Masala Garden restaurant in the year 2009 hellish.

To do so, Ben takes over the body of Dee Dee Prasad from Masala Gardens. Dee Dee and her family have been reeling under the loss of their patriarch, the father who was the backbone of the family business before his unfortunate passing.

This left Dee Dee's mother Sonali in charge, but her formidable ways and stubbornness in the face of change or any help offered is making life difficult for the family.

Ben tries to help the family by inhabiting the body of Dee Dee, but he soon has to face some of his own trauma and regret, especially when Sonali suffers a heart attack that reminds Ben of his own mother's premature death which brought up trauma from the past.

In the end, he manages to help Sonali let go of her need to hold on to the past and begin trusting her daughters to carry forward their legacy. The whole family reunites after the debacle.

Ian's questionable actions are also addressed

In other news, Janis Calavicci still seems to be stuck behind bars despite the help she recently provided. This did not allow her to engage with the Quantum Leap project even when the team needed her.

Meanwhile, Magic instructed Dr. Ian Wright to take a personal day off after learning what he did that set off a chain of events and prompted Ben to make a rogue leap that could put his life in danger.

Following the advice of the team lead, Ian reaches out to their former partner to seek help. The fictional partner is played by Mason Alexander Park’s real-life partner, Alice Kremelberg, and there is a chance that we may get to see more of her in the upcoming episodes of the series.

Ian's actions may now cause the team to doubt his goodness and suspect him because he willfully took an action that had the potential to hurt his friends without good cause. Maybe that is why Magic sent Ian on a break because Ian's own stress level was jeopardizing the Quantum Leap project.

Tune in to NBC next week for another new episode of Quantum Leap to see what happens to Ian and the whole project now. New episodes air every week at 10 p.m. ET on NBC and are also made available to stream on Peacock.

