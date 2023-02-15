“I really hope RRR wins the Oscar”: Japanese YouTube sensation Mayo dishes on Rajamouli’s grand spectacle at debut Comic Con Mumbai appearance

Mayo from Japan is one of the most well-known and well-liked content creators on the internet. Mayo, who is based in Tokyo, majored in Hindi at Osaka University and spent a year in Delhi, India.

Mayo's time in India and passion for Indian culture inspired her to launch her own YouTube and Instagram account in 2017, where she promotes Indian culture, tries out delicious Indian delicacies, performs Indian songs, and interacts with Indian celebrities.

After six years, Mayo has grown to become one of the world's largest and most well-known content creators. Mayo has been a torchbearer for promoting Indo-Japanese cultural connections in addition to her full-time career as a content creator and entertainer.

In fact, ahead of the 2023 Academy Awards, Mayo revealed she was rooting for RRR’s success at the Oscars:

“I really hope RRR wins the Oscar”.

In an exclusive chat with SK POP’s Anwaya Mane, Mayo from Japan, dishes on her love for Indian films and why she loves the song and dance routine during her debut appearance at Comic Con Mumbai at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC.

Mayo from Japan shares her take on India’s love for Japanese anime and mangas

1) What is your take on India’s love for Japanese pop culture, particularly anime, and manga?

MAYO: Well, I’m very happy that Japanese anime and mangas are so popular in India.

The first time I realized that the anime culture was growing in India was when Weathering With You (2019), the first mature anime film was released in theaters in India.

At the time, there were not too many anime fans in India. However, today, I have come to Comic-Con for the first time and I’m very happy to see so much love for Japanese pop culture in India.

2) Indian films are very popular in Japan. What do you think of the Indo-Japan cultural exchange? Do you want more Japanese films to have mainstream releases in India?

MAYO: When it comes to Indian movies, I think they are amazing and have come to learn that previously they were not exactly explored in Japan.

However, because of RRR, Indian movies have really exploded in Japan and now more people are watching Indian films as well. I’m really hopeful that this phenomenon will continue and that more Indian movies will be released in Japan.

Pathaan was not released in Japan in January and I hope it is released in the eventual months.

3) I have noticed South Indian films do a lot better in Japan than Bollywood movies. What do you think it is about South Indian cinema that resonates more with Japanese audiences?

MAYO: I don’t really know why, to be honest. The song and dance sequences in South Indian films are very happy and exciting, which I believe resonates the most with Japanese fans.

4) Finally, do you think RRR will win the Best Original Song at the Academy Awards? Will you do a Naatu Naatu dance performance if RRR wins?

MAYO: Yes, I really hope RRR wins the Oscar and I’m rooting for them (Team RRR).

I also met Pan Nalin, the director of The Last Film Show, also known as the Chello Show, and also rooting for him.

More about India’s 2023 Oscars nominations

India has bagged three significant nominations for the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 12, 2023.

This is the highest number of nominations India has bagged at the Oscars. SS Rajamouli’s magnum-opus pan-India success RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles has snagged a nomination in the Best Original Song category for the dance song Naatu Naatu.

Previously, Naatu Naatu became the first Indian song to win a Golden Globe Award in the same category.

Secondly, Shaunak Sen's brave and insightful All That Breathes has sealed a spot in the Best Documentary Feature Film category.

Finally, The Elephant Whisperers produced by the Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga has snagged a nomination in the Best Documentary Short category.

Unfortunately, India’s official entry to the Oscars Chhello Show or Last Picture Show, was left out of the final list of nominations in the Best International Feature Film category.

