For the love of Cosplay and where stars meet superheroes: Comic Con Mumbai 2023 was a sparkling 2 day-affair

Comic Con Mumbai 2023, one of the most-awaited pop-culture events, made its third and final stop in Mumbai after smash-hit events in Bangalore and Delhi.

Comic Con Mumbai 2023 was held last weekend on February 11-12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC.)

The single-day passes were priced at INR 899 and Super Fan V.I.P passes were priced at a whopping INR 2799 with special access to both days of the event and a special hamper of goodies.

Notably, this was also the 10th edition of Comic Con Mumbai and hence, an extra special event for all the comic book fans and pop-culture enthusiasts.

Here are some of the most memorable moments from the event.

From Shazam and Barbie to indie comics: Comic Con Mumbai 2023 was a memorable event

Comic Con Mumbai 2023 was held at Jio World Convention Centre

The event was teeming with people as it was the first time Comic Con Mumbai was held on such a large scale post the 2020 pandemic. Volunteers dressed in yellow t-shirts stood at the entrance, greeting enthusiastic fans with high-fives and free hugs.

As visitors entered the main hall, they were greeted by a massive Souled Store stall selling a wide variety of merchandise related to gaming, science fiction, the metaverse, artificial intelligence, and comic books (both Indian and International).

Indian and international cosplayers were seen dressed as their favourite characters. A chirpy woman dressed as Wonder Woman was a pleasant treat to watch, and Spider-Man joined his fans to recreate the “finger-pointing meme”. Venom obliged his fans for pictures and autographs and Batman walked majestically past us in his bat suit.

Prominent celebrities and artists from both India and internationally graced Comic Con Mumbai. While Japanese YouTube sensation Mayo made a brief yet dazzling appearance, international cosplayer TARYN looked like a real version of Goku.

Legends like American comic book artist and writer Dan Parent, best known for being the mastermind behind Archie comics, and Canadian comic book artist Yannick Paquette, known for his incredible work on Marvel and DC Comics, were also present at the event.

Comedians Rohan Joshi and Saahil Shah made a charismatic entry in the evening to promote their podcast Binge O Clock, a series where they discuss, dissect and debate about their favourite pop-culture items like movies, TV shows and video games.

Indian indie brands, comics and start-ups made their presence felt at the Comic-Con as well. Amar Chitra Katha’s Twinkle and Suppandi were selling like hotcakes. Then there was Raj Comics, Kodansha, and Viz Media amongst others.

Films like Shazam! 2, Barbie, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania grabbed the audience’s attention with fans posing for pictures at the stalls and getting free movie posters. America’s popular subscription video-on-demand over-the-top streaming service offered a free 30-day trial for all the Indian fans who attended Comic Con Mumbai 2023.

More about Comic Con

Comic Con is one of the biggest pop-culture events in India attracting lakhs of followers on its three-city course. According to the Indian publication Mid-Day, The festa attracts 200,000 fans annually. They have a combined social media following of 141 million, and their online audience size is over 200 million.

