With massive hit sold-out shows in Bengaluru and Delhi, Comic Con India is returning to Mumbai with the 10th edition of the biggest pop culture event in the country on February 11 and 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC.

Fans can check out the passes, as they are available exclusively on www.comicconindia.com & Book My Show. The event features the biggest names in comics worldwide to notable Indian labels that have been entertaining us with fantastic tales for decades, and Mumbai is set to have a huge experience.

Comic Con India Delhi edition (Image via Comic Con India)

The Maruti Suzuki Arena Mumbai Comic Con, powered by Meta in association with Crunchy Roll & Boat, will witness numerous renowned publishing houses including Amar Chitra Katha, Raj Comics, Viz Media, Kodansha, DC, Marvel & among others.

Popular creators including Prasad Bhat (Graphicurry), Sailesh Gopalan (Brown Paperbag) Derek Domnic D’souza, Saumin Patel, Sumit Kumar (Bakarmax), Md Faisal (Garbage Bin), and Anant Sagar (Writer & Artist of Meta Desi Comics) will take to the main stage and enthral the crowd.

Other creators would be Shubham Khurana (Corporat) and Ravi Raj Ahuja (Writer & Publisher of Bullseye) who will also take their art to the main stage.

"Hope we create a fun, engaging platform for all the comic geeks in India": Comic Con India's Mumbai edition is back with the best weekend of the year

Cosplay contest at Comic Con India Delhi edition (Image via Comic Con India)

The event attendees will also be treated to special performances from comedians Rohan Joshi, Sahil Shah, Nishant Suri, rappers Shia and Zero Chill, Geek Fruit, Mentalist Vivek Desai, and the comical band Kapow, among other guests.

On February 11 and 12, Mumbai Comic Con will feature the third edition of their exclusive Gaming experience, Lenovo Intel - The Arena which is powered by Windows 11 in collaboration with The Esports Club.

The over 40000 square ft gaming arena will include the recent gaming tech, the latest launched games and esports activities going on with the new Lenovo Legion Gaming Laptops powered by 12th Gen Intel Core Processors & Windows 11 devices.

The Arena will also have industry-leading brands such as Lenovo, Intel, Microsoft, Logitech, Zotac & Streaming platform Loco.

Some global publishers, including Ubisoft & Riot Games will also be present with indie developer Atirath Gaming Technology showcasing their recent titles.

Fans can also participate in exclusive community tournaments at Comic Con India's Mumbai edition for various titles such as Valorant, Brawlhalla, FIFA 23, Mortal Kombat 11 and CS:GO.

Mumbai Comic Con 2023 will be filled with amazing fan experiences from the DC Studios & Warner Bros (Shazam & Barbie), Marvel India (Ant Man), Universal Pictures (Fast X), Audible (Sandman, Harry Potter).

Other fan experiences include Celio (Anime Merch), Crunchyroll presenting the best of Anime, Bandai Namco bringing some of the most popular Japanese franchises and much anticipated the biggest Manga Collection under one roof by Viz Media & Simon & Schuster India.

Major participants like Maruti Suzuki Arena will be showcasing their very popular Cosplay with Celerio and The Brezza VR Experiences. Meanwhile, Meta will go live with the amazing world of Reels, Instagram & Facebook where fans can win some amazing shwag as well.

BOAT will also give an unforgettable fan experience. Other partners of the event are Audible, Celio, Inox & PayTM Payments. Guests at Mumbai Comic Con 2023 are gearing up for a weekend of fun, excitement, and experience that will be one and only for fans.

Speaking about Comic Con India's Mumbai edition 2023, Jatin Varma, Founder of Comic Con India said,

“We are quite thrilled to bring the 10th edition back to Mumbai and complete a decade of celebrating fandom by bringing it a full circle. It's incredible that we've reached this massive scale through the years and hope we create a fun, engaging platform for all the comic geeks in India."

He added,

"I can't wait for Mumbaikars to witness this immersive and larger-than-life weekend with us.”

Fans can experience all things pop culture and book their tickets for Comic Con India's Mumbai edition 2023 for February 11 and 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC.

