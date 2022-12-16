The recently-held Delhi Comic Con 2022 has been a huge hit among Indian pop culture fans. The event was held from December 9 to 11 in NSIC Exhibition grounds, Okhla, where Maruti Suzuki Arena Delhi Comic Con was powered by Meta in association with Crunchyroll. So far, the event's Delhi edition has been one of the most prominent lineups in the history of pop culture in India.

Comic Con India's founder Jatin Varma mentioned that this year the event witnessed 45,000 attendees in the span of three days. SK POP also attended the event and had the opportunity of meeting and chatting with the National Award-winning actor Adil Hussain at Delhi Comic Con 2022. The actor was one of the headline artists at the event, where he interacted with the audience about his role on the Star Trek: Discovery series.

Adil Hussain at Delhi Comic Con 2022 (Image via Delhi Comic Con)

Adil Hussain has been recognized as one of the leading actors in the entertainment industry, with many critically-acclaimed art house cinemas and Bollywood movies in his oeuvre. He even made a name for himself in international cinema by starring in several films, including The Reluctant Fundamentalist and Life of Pi.

With over 36 years of experience in the industry, Adil Hussain received the National Film Awards in 2017 for Hotel Salvation and Maj Rati Keteki. SK Pop's Kumari Khushboo got an opportunity to interview the actor and learn about his role in the Star Wars franchise and his experience at Delhi Comic Con. In fact, while expressing his views on his role in the Star Trek: Discovery series, Hussain said:

"Hope is a powerful thing."

"Even doing a mundane character is very challenging": Actor Adil Hussain shares his challenges, Star Trek: Discovery role, Delhi Comic Con experience, and more

I will be there as well on the 11th at 4pm to interact with the audience! Are you coming? #DelhiComicon Starts Tomorrow 9th till 11th Dec. Excellent line up of events, Music, Stand-up Comedy and more.I will be there as well on the 11th at 4pm to interact with the audience! Are you coming? @ComicConIndia #DelhiComicon Starts Tomorrow 9th till 11th Dec. Excellent line up of events, Music, Stand-up Comedy and more. I will be there as well on the 11th at 4pm to interact with the audience! Are you coming? @ComicConIndia https://t.co/74tUiLAcSX

Q) How was your experience at the Delhi Comic Con 2022?

Yeah, this is the first time in my life that I have come to a Comic Con in Delhi that happens next to our house. I live ten minutes away from here, and if you fly, it will take only five minutes. If you cross, don’t take a U-Turn and all that. So, it has been amazing. For my son and wife, it’s also the first time in their life attending Comic Con.

I think it's extremely well organized with even the layouts that have been designed and the color of the carpet, the kind of mixture of young people, and the technology. The creative aspect can be used through technology to tell stories, and stories are very powerful things. If this young guy, who is 12 and a half years old (referring to his son), gets inspired to tell a story, it can help the world to make a better place to live, after we go.

Delhi Comic Con 2022 (Image via Delhi Comic Con)

I think that could probably have ignited here, you never know. So, I am very hopeful and though I am not really as technology savvy as he is, I am trying my best to keep up, and I don’t think I can ever keep up, but maybe I am hopeful again about it. So, I think it's an amazing thing that they are doing it. Moreover, it has been happening for the last 10 years. It didn’t happen for two years because of COVID, I guess.

So, this is why I think the events are being filled with Gen Zs. I heard that in Bangalore 45,000 people came in and Bombay is coming up on the 11th and 12th of February. If I am in the country, I will definitely like to come and visit that as well.

Q) Could you share with our readers your role in Star Trek: Discovery?

Adil Hussain on Star Trek: Discovery (Image via Twitter/ Adil Hussain)

Yeah, it's again the epitome. It's a personification of hope. What is hope? A person, a character who waits every day, stays alone every day waiting, sitting on a chair in front of a desk that someone might show up to for 40 years every day. So that is something that speaks of the thematic strength of Star Trek. Hope is a powerful thing.

That’s also my line on Star Trek: Discovery, which is probably one of the most amazing series. It not only goes into killing and burning people but also talks about something which is about higher human values that all species of all parts of the galaxy can live together. Imagine if we were all friends, what kind of prosperity could we look at? I think these are the young people that we have hope for and I am certain that they are doing it.

Adil Hussain at Delhi Comic Con 2022 (Image via Delhi Comic Con)

When asked if this is also one of the best parts of it that the viewers are mostly young people. The actor said:

"Yes, I hope they get inspired by it."

Q) You have been playing versatile roles in all of your work. What is the most challenging part of your acting career so far?

Adil Hussain's Film Sunrise or Arunoday (Image via Facebook/ Adil Hussain)

I think even doing a mundane character is very challenging. To make it interesting but also challenging, the role that took my sleep away was a Marathi film I did which was on Netflix, but it is now taken away and called Sunrise or Arunoday in Marathi. I found the role very difficult because I had to play a police officer whose daughter was kidnapped when she was 10 years old a decade ago, and he looks for her every day.

Despite being a police officer, a father, and a male patriarch, the fact that he can not find her brings humiliation, sadness, and tragedy. I didn't know how to do it, but I just watched the film again after seven years with my students at the National School of Drama the day before yesterday and I thought I did a good job.

Q) Could you share about your upcoming projects that the fans should look forward to?

Adil Hussain for Max, Min and Meowzaki & Mukhbir

A lot of it. Tomorrow (December 12), I am going to the Kerala International Film Festival. It will see the Indian premiere of two of my films, one of them is called The Storyteller, which is the Satyajit Ray story. The main two actors are Paresh Rawal and me. Another film is called Max, Min and Meowzaki, where it's Mandira Bedi, me, and Nasser. Both the films are premiering on the 13th.

Another film called A Knock on the Door is going to premiere in the Netherlands in January. Then, there is a Netflix series called Tooth Pari which is coming up and it is a paranormal thriller but funny and witty at the same time. It's going to be released soon, I hope. Yeah, and then there is another film called Sergeant, starring Randeep Hooda and me. Then there is another film called Postman, where I play the lead. There's quite a lot.

When asked if all these were very versatile roles. The actor said:

"Yes, they are very different roles."

Delhi Comic Con 2022 (Image via Delhi Comic Con)

Meanwhile, Delhi Comic Con 2022 saw several talented Indian and international artists, including DC and Marvel Comics illustrator Rick Leonardi, Top Cow and Image Comics' Matt Hawkins, standup comedians Zakir Khan, Ashish Solanki, Gurleen Pannu, Playground Comedy Studio artists, musicians Fotty Seven, Bombay Lokal, and Classic Collective, among others.

The event also gave fans the opportunity to experience everything related to pop culture after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. From displaying the artworks of numerous talented comic artists, manga, anime, superhero films, comedy, and musical acts to the competing spirit, cosplay contests, open rap battles, and games, Delhi Comic Con 2022 enlightened the audience with some of the best talents in the country.

Cosplay Contest at Delhi Comic Con 2022 (Image via Delhi Comic Con)

In addition, the event witnessed the grand arena with laughter, heartwarming and exciting memories. After Bangalore's Comic Con, which took place on November 19 and 20, and Delhi Comic Con's success, fans now look forward to the Mumbai Comic Con on February 11 and 12 next year.

