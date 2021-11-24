"Human rights are not 'Western' values, they are UNIVERSAL values!" - Enes Kanter calls out Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai, calls him a coward and puppet of the Chinese government

Enes Kanter, the Boston Celtics backup big man, has been in the news recently for reasons other than basketball. What began as a campaign against Chinese leadership and their human rights violations has now turned into an all-out battle against corporations, executives and fellow athletes.

In the latest turn of Kanter's ongoing social media campaign, the Celtics center has called out Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai over his refusal to condemn and speak against the CCP. In a tweet dated November 24, Enes Kanter wrote:

"The owner of @brooklynNets @joetsai1999 is a coward & puppet of the Chinese gov’t. Being anti-CCP does NOT mean being anti-Asian. It's possible to #StopAsianHate & to stand up against the CCP. Human rights are not "western" values, they are UNIVERSAL values! Spineless Joe Tsai"

Enes Kanter's condemnation of Brooklyn Nets owner is the latest in his vocal protests of the CCP

Kanter has also called out Michael Jordan and LeBron James for their continued support for Nike, a corporation that has been accused of using sweatshops to manufacture goods. LeBron did not take too kindly to Enes Kanter's comments and claimed that he would not allow the former Utah Jazz player to take advantage of his name. In a post-game interview, LBJ said:

“He’s definitely not someone I would give my energy to, you know, trying to use my name to create an opportunity for himself. Definitely won’t comment too much on that… He’s always kind of had a word or two to say in my direction.”

After Peng Shuai, the Chinese tennis player, went missing, Kanter urged the IOC to move the 2022 Winter Olympics from China to elsewhere. In an article published in the Wall Street Journal, the Boston basketballer wrote:

"And we must take a firm stance against the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. While the Women’s Tennis Association has voiced concern for Ms. Peng, the International Olympic Committee has shockingly echoed Chinese state media’s rhetoric about her case. This comes as no surprise, as the IOC has ignored Beijing’s abuses for years. As athletes concerned about human rights and justice, we must pressure the IOC to move the games. All the gold medals in the world aren’t worth selling your values and your principles to the Chinese Communist Party."

Peng Shuai has since video called and Olympic officials to assure the world of her well being.

Frances Tiafoe @FTiafoe Everyone should be able to speak their truth and be heard. Women’s rights need to be advanced in many countries around the world and we should all work to make that happen. Just as everyone in pro tennis should support Peng Shuai Everyone should be able to speak their truth and be heard. Women’s rights need to be advanced in many countries around the world and we should all work to make that happen. Just as everyone in pro tennis should support Peng Shuai https://t.co/2ANrK2b4n0

Despite apparent death threats and silence from fellow basketball players, Enes Kanter continues his campaign. It seems that he is not ready to stop protesting the apparent injustice that has become the norm of the world.

