“All you have to do is be ready to break into the business”: In conversation with DC Comics Artist and illustrator Raymund Bermudez at Comic Con Bangalore 2022

Raymund Bermudez, an illustrator and comic artist who has spent several years of his career contributing to both DC and Marvel Comics, was one of the most prominent guests at Bengaluru Comic Con 2022, held on November 19-20.

Working as an artist and director for a Philippines-based company in 2013, Bermudez made his breakthrough in the comic industry after participating in a talent hunt organized by Marvel Comics editor-in-chief, CB Cebulski.

More than a year later, Bermudez finally bagged the chance to begin his journey as an illustrator for DC Comics. He currently works as a senior concept artist for Thiruvananthapuram-based Zebu Animation Studios.

Having visited several similar events across the world, Bermudez describes Comic Con India as “one of the best” experiences he has ever had. Impressed by the “kindness” and hospitality, the comic artist shared that he was “treated like a king” during the event.

In a candid conversation with SK Pop during the 2022 Comic Con Bangalore, Raymund Bermudez opened up about his journey as an illustrator for DC Comics and shared some key pointers for budding artists who are aspiring to join the comic industry.

Raymund Bermudez shares the importance of illustration as an art form, the experiences of working with DC Comics and more at 2022 Comic Con Bangalore

Q: Having worked extensively for DC Comics, according to you, how important is the medium of illustration as an art form?

Raymund: Illustration, meaning the particular works in comics, right? I mean, that's the most important part of the comics industry. It’s like 70% of the comic is actually the illustration part. It’s really very important. So anybody who is aspiring to go into comics should be looking to try doing illustrations really well.

Q: What is the most challenging aspect of illustration that you often encounter?

Raymund: Well, you have this thing called mental block. It does happen, but throughout the years I have figured out how to handle it. You just have to stay away for a bit and do something else so you can relax your mind.

I mean, some people think that growing or creating stories in their heads is easy but it is really tiring. It is really taxing to the mind. So when you need to rest, just rest. I mean, that's how I handle that kind of mental blocks.

Q: What have been some of your creations/artworks that you are most proud of?

Raymund: The first one is actually the most memorable one for me. There's a bit of luck in how I got it. I mean, as I go back to it, I knew it was down to me and another artist to get that particular title. It was Lex Luthor.

To me, the other artist was the best in their business, but there was luck on my end, that’s how I got the part. And, of course, being the first one, it is really memorable.

Q: What is your take on the illustration style of Indian comic books? What do you think about the Indian comic book style compared to say, the norm, which is set by the likes of DC?

Raymund: Difference between Western and Indian? I mean, they are more colorful. It seems to me that there is this look which feels more smooth… more painterly. It’s more artsy than the western style of art. Here in India it’s more artful, more vibrant, more artistic.

Q: To settle the age-old debate on a lighter note, Marvel or DC?

Raymund: Of course, DC! [Laughs]

It’s where I began as well, and I did more things for DC.

Q: Can you share some pointers for budding illustrators to help them get started into the entire business?

Raymund: How I got into the comic industry was I had to win a contest and get feedback to get noticed by the publishers, editors, and the team. But right now, it's a lot easier. All you have to do is be ready to break into the business by posting your stuff online.

I know a lot of people who got the job because of that. I'm telling the budding artists out there that the editors and other associates from the comic industry are really looking into social media and searching for new talent. That’s the best way for you to begin.

Comic Con India is the biggest celebration of pop culture on the subcontinent, bringing nearly 200K fans together every year and attracting over 20 million digital audiences.

This year, the extravaganza took place across three different cities, starting with Bangalore Comic Con on November 19 and 20, at the KTPO Trade Center in Whitefield.

