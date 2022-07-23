Boom! Studios announces Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comics with #101 Recharged Era and crossover series sequel with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles at SDCC 2022

Power Rangers are set to participate in a bombastic crossover, as per the announcement at the San Diego Comic-Con 2022. The multi-colored Morphin rangers have been a crucial part of pop culture since the 90s era. Throughout the past two decades, we have seen many different iterations of Rangers entertaining the television audience.

In 2017, the Rangers took to the silver screen but received an underwhelming response from the audience as well as critics. However, this did not discourage the community as Rangers are thriving in the comic medium in the hands of Boom! Studios.

Now, the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers have good news for their fans. Boom! Studios disclosed their new creative team for the brand-new Recharge Era of Rangers. The second announcement had fans screaming with joy as the Rangers are set to team up with other nostalgic characters, such as the pizza-loving Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles marks the second crossover of fan-favorite teams

Learn more: MMPR and TMNT are returning for a brand new adventure in MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS/TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES II with writer @ThatRyanParrott and artist @Danmora_c ! Coming this December.Learn more: bit.ly/3PE4WI4 MMPR and TMNT are returning for a brand new adventure in MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS/TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES II with writer @ThatRyanParrott and artist @Danmora_c! Coming this December. Learn more: bit.ly/3PE4WI4 https://t.co/sLQYJMI6ny

Licensed by Hasbro Inc. Boom! Studios are partnering with IDW and Nickelodeon to introduce a crossover of epic proportions. Ryan Parrott was announced as the writer for the series while Dan Mora, who is known for the famous Batman/Superman: World’s Finest, is the artist. Power Rangers and Ninja Turtles will share comic panels in December 2022.

The first crossover between the two teams saw the evil yet magnificent Green Ranger Shredder, Casey Jones’s Ninja Rangers in their cool costumes, and the legendary Turtle Megazord, whose design made fans fall in love with the Rangers and the Turtles once again.

Senior Editor at BOOM! Studios Dafna Pleban assured fans that the second crossover will be bigger and better with familiar characters making a comeback and unexpected twists and villains.

Learn more: We’re excited to announce a new recharged era in MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #101 with writer @misty_flores and artist Simona Di Gianfelice! Coming October 2022.Learn more: bit.ly/3v3KU1U We’re excited to announce a new recharged era in MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #101 with writer @misty_flores and artist Simona Di Gianfelice! Coming October 2022.Learn more: bit.ly/3v3KU1U https://t.co/5ErQJBWfOL

In other Mighty Morphin news, Boom! Studios announced the creative team for the upcoming Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #101. Melissa Flores, known for Iconic Comics’ The Dead Lucky, will be the writer, while Simona Di Gianfelice, known for her work in All-New Firefly, will be the artist.

Black Panther artist Mateus Manhanini will design the main cover. Bon Bernardo from Mighty Morphin, Francesco Tomaselli from Heavy Metal, David Mack from Daredevil, Dani Pendergast from Buffy the Last Vampire Slayer, and others will design the variant covers.

After completing a century, Rangers are going bigger and better in #101 and Boom! Studios has assured us that the Recharged Era will reunite all our favorite rangers. Writer Melissa Flores has stated:

“The coming issues will feature a wild ride that will aim to honor the incredible history of this iconic series and push the Rangers to their absolute limits."

Associate Editor at Boom! Studios Allyson Gronowitz said:

"With a brand new RECHARGED era and a brand new creative team to launch it, the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers are back bigger and more Morphinominal than ever before,"

Gronowitz further added:

"We're so grateful to all the loyal fans and readers for being an integral part of the 100-issue journey thus far. Just wait until you see what's in store for the Rangers as they reunite to face some of the biggest threats in the universe... and beyond!"

Boom! Studios’ Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #101 will hit the stands in October 2022, while the Ranger and TMNT crossover will be released in December 2022.

