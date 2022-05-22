BOOM! Studios brings the first non-binary "Death Ranger" with new Power Rangers one-shot

Death Ranger, the newest character addition to the iconic Power Rangers, will be the first-ever non-binary Ranger in the comics! The Death Ranger will be introduced in the upcoming comic book Power Rangers Unlimited: The Death Ranger #1, BOOM! Studios has revealed.

Since childhood, we've seen the Power Rangers fight the greatest foes in the Universe. Since the first Ranger series, titled Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the franchise has continuously introduced new characters to the Universe. Now, their World is getting expanded with the entry of the new iconic nonbinary character.

The upcoming one-shot will reveal the origins of the new iconic Death Ranger (Image via Twitter)

BOOM! Studios present Death Ranger in Power Rangers Unlimited: The Death Ranger #1

Coming from Boom Studios and created by writer Paul Allor and artist Kath Lobo, the upcoming one-shot comic book is a must-read for those who love to see darkness in the comics.

When the one-shot was first teased, it was revealed that the non-binary Ranger was once a part of the mighty Omega Rangers, but they were corrupted by getting seduced by the death-defying powers of the Rangers' greatest enemies.

The one-shot will also unleash the origins of the Death Ranger and the reason behind them getting corrupted. When Paul Allor took the announcement to Twitter, he mentioned that the character uses they/them pronouns, as does their entire race. However, nothing about the involvement of their entire race has been confirmed yet.

You can also check out the official synopsis that reads:

"THE LEGENDARY OMEGA RANGERS defended the universe from evil thousands of years ago, the six of them using their elemental powers to protect others from sinister forces. But that all changed when one key member turned on the others, seduced by the death-defying powers of the Rangers' greatest foe."

We might also see other Rangers trying to stop the Death Ranger. It's hard to say if and how they will be stopped, but we can assume that superheroes will try to undo the corruption in their mind. That's the only way to bring the mighty superhero back to their team.

The non-binary Ranger promises to be a pleasant addition to the Power Rangers universe, with a sleek design and a fascinating past related to the Omega Rangers. The Death Ranger can be seen in action, and readers can learn what converted them into the darker version of the Ranger when Power Rangers Unlimited: The Death Ranger #1 goes on sale on August 31, 2022.

Edited by Suchitra