Irredeemable and Incorruptible comic series set to be adapted for Netflix

Comic book fans rejoice as one of the most acclaimed comic book series titled Irredeemable, and its spin-off, Incorruptible, has been announced for a Netflix adaptation. The BOOM! studios’ ten-volume main comic book series and its 7-volume spin-off will be merged together to form a single feature.

Netflix announced that Jeymes Samuel, the director of the BAFTA-winning western The Harder They Fall, will helm the project. Kemp Powers, who previously worked on the Oscar-nominated One Night in Miami and Disney’s Academy-winning film Soul, will be associated with the project as a writer. American rapper and songwriter Jay-Z will produce the superhero project alongside James Lassiter.

BOOM! Studios' Irredeemable and Incorruptible will be adapted for Netflix by Jeymes Samuel and Kemp Powers

It is reported that both the stories will be combined in one single movie. The plot of Irredeemable and Incorruptible will run parallel to each other. While we don’t have much information about the budget for the project, its literary sources suggest that the movie will surely have large-scale potential. The iconic set-pieces and large-scale action sequences will surely make this movie a blockbuster superhit.

In 2016, Adam McKay, the director of the Academy Award-nominated film The Big Short and Don’t Look Up was tasked with the adaptation of the graphic novel for the big screen. However, 20th Century Fox’s merger with Disney brought the project to a standstill. Six years later, under the guidance of Jeymes Samuel, the project will see the light of day.

BAFTA-winner Jeymes Samuel’s current film The Harder They Fall is currently streaming on Netflix. The film includes an impressive cast, namely Jonathan Majors, the new Big Bad of MCU, Idris Elba, who played Heimdall in the Thor series, Joker actress Zazie Beetz, Academy-winner Regina Rene King, and Get Out star Lakeith Stanfield.

Irredeemable tells the dark tale of an evil superhero with powers like DC Comics' Superman

Written by Mark Waid and illustrated by Peter Krause and Diego Barreto, Irredeemable is the story of Plutonian, a superhero with powers similar to Superman. After succumbing to the pressure of saving the world and learning that the world worships him out of fear, the all-good hero turns evil and goes on a murderous rampage.

The story also focuses on Plutonian's friends and foes in a quest to stop the evil superhero from committing global annihilation. The 37-issues graphic novel was published in 2009 and ended in 2012. BOOM! Studios sold a total of 1.5 million copies of the comic book series.

The concept of Irredeemable also gave rise to its spin-off titled Incorruptible, written by the original writer Waid himself. An ironic twist to the original story, Incorruptible follows supervillain Max Damage on a journey to become a superhero. The 30-issues graphic novel series was first published in 2009 and continued until 2012. A total of 1 million copies of Incorruptible were successfully sold.

