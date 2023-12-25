Where was Savannah Soto last seen? Family issues plea for help in wake of pregnant teen’s disappearance

The family of pregnant teen Savannah Soto is desperately trying to find the 18-year-old who reportedly disappeared alongside her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra, on December 22, 2023. Concerns were raised after Savannah, who was scheduled for induced labor over the weekend, failed to show up to meet her grandmother at the hospital.

In the wake of her disappearance, multiple search organizations took to social media in an effort to generate leads to her whereabouts. They revealed Savannah Soto was last seen by neighbors getting into her car with her boyfriend in her home in the Leon Valley area on December 22, 2023.

Online posts from search organizations and concerned citizens also revealed that neighbors heard the couple arguing before they got into their car.

As concerns for her well-being intensified, the teen’s mother and grandmother took to social media and pleaded for information. In a Facebook post, Savannah Soto’s grandmother, Rachel Soto said:

“My granddaughter Savannah Soto is missing. She was supposed to be in the hospital right now trying to have her baby boy, but instead, we all are hoping and praying for a safe return. She is with her boyfriend Matthew Guerra nowhere to be found, and not in the hospital where she is supposed to have her baby boy.”

Online community rallies around missing teen Savannah Soto's family

In a Facebook Post on December 23, missing pregnant teen Savannah Soto’s mother, Gloria Cordova revealed that her daughter, who was scheduled to be inducted at 6.30 pm that day, never showed up to the hospital.

Cordova also said that her daughter was believed to be with her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra, who she insinuated was dangerous.

“My daughter is missing. She was scheduled to be induced at 6:30 pm and never showed up. If you see her please reach out to me and lmk where you saw her. I’m worried about her safety. She is with her boyfriend who is no good. Prayer for my baby girl.”

The post was shared several times online, with netizens encouraging each other to amplify the message of her disappearance.

Meanwhile, Matthew Guerra’s mother, Karen Hernandez, took to Facebook in defense of her son, saying that he would never harm his girlfriend. Karen also said that Savannah’s belongings were found at her home.

Image via Karen Hernandez/facebook

She also revealed neighbors heard the teen scream for help before the couple got into the Cadillac. Karen stressed that her son was not an abusive boyfriend but suggested the couple were taken against their will as her son was mixed up with some nefarious people.

It is unknown if the family has filed a missing person’s report. Meanwhile, Savannah Soto was described as a Hispanic female who stood at 5 '2 and weighed 145 pounds.

Anyone with information was urged to call the teen’s mother, Gloria Cardova, at +1 (210) 907-4233.

Meanwhile, Cordova took to Facebook and expressed gratitude for the community’s response to her plea for help in search of her missing daughter.