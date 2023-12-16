Where was Cesar Harris last seen? Search intensifies for GSP Trooper’s 15-year-old son missing in Bartow County

Cesar Harris, a 15-year-old boy in Bartow County, was reported missing on Thursday, December 14, 2023. The teen reportedly went missing after leaving his home north of Cartersville on Thursday evening around 5:30 pm. Concerns were raised after Harris, who was last seen on video from a Ring camera in a nearby subdivision around 7:40 pm on Thursday, did not return home.

After he was reported missing law enforcement, with the assistance of community members, intensified search efforts to locate Cesar. It is worth noting that the 15-year-old is the son of a Georgia State Patrol Trooper.

According to a Bartow Bulletin, a community group, Cesar Harris is a Hispanic male. He was last seen on Thursday, December 14, 2023, on video from a Ring camera in the area of Cedar Creek Road. The area is located on the north side of Cartersville, just south of Adairsville, Georgia, near Highway 41.

Search underway for missing Bartow Teen Cesar Harris

The Barstow Community has launched a coordinated effort to locate missing 15-year-old Cesar Harris, who disappeared after leaving home on Thursday. Several people took to social media to amplify the message of his disappearance and generate any leads to his whereabouts. Cesar was reportedly wearing a gray hoodie and black sweatpants when he left home on December 14, 2023.

A journalist from 11Alive said that his family is frantically searching for him. In a Facebook post, journalist Kaitlyn Ross stated that Cesar was described as a fiercely kind and thoughtful teen. He reportedly stopped to help a community member put up Christmas decorations the morning before he disappeared.

While urging people to reach out with any information about the missing teen, Ross added details about Cesar. The post noted Cesar's age, what he was last seen wearing, and where he was last seen.

At the time of writing this article, Cesar Harris has not been found. Several people shared the posts and prayed for his safe return. Kim Armstrong wrote that they were praying and hoping that Cesar Harris would be found.

“Praying in the mighty name of Jesus for 15-year-old Cesar Harris, from Adairsville, to be found. Lord send your warring angels to protect this child, and guide people to find him,” Armstrong wrote.

Brandy Hannah, who neighbors with the Harris family, spoke to Fox News and revealed that her son and Cesar are close. She noted it was out of character for the teen to disappear.

"They're like brothers, he's like one of my own. It's so out of character because he's such a great kid. He's always willing to help anybody," Hannah told the news outlet.

Hannah said that Caesar's dad, a Georgia State Patrol Trooper, was trying to find his son alongside GSP and Bartow County Sheriff's deputies. However, they have not found any leads to his whereabouts.

The teen’s mother, Susie Harris, took to Facebook and shared that her son still hasn’t been found. Anyone with information was asked to contact Susie Harris at 404-429-7287.