Where was Gregory Nissley last seen? Search continues for missing Pennsylvania teen who disappeared after leaving work

Police are searching for 17-year-old Gregory Nissley, who disappeared on Sunday, November 12, 2023, after leaving work. According to the Limerick Township Police Department, Nissley was last seen leaving work at Ace Hardware in Limerick Township in his silver Toyota Corolla on the evening of Sunday.

Concerns intensified after Nissley’s car was found abandoned in Prince George's County, Maryland, four days after he disappeared. Nearly a month after Nissley vanished without a trace, police said that they are still diligently working to find the missing person.

Nissley was described as being five feet and 11 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. He was reportedly wearing a red Ace Hardware shirt and a heavy black work coat on the day of his disappearance.

Family express concern as police continue to search for Gregory Nissley

The family of missing Pennsylvania teenager Gregory Nissley is desperately seeking answers nearly a month after the 17-year-old disappeared after leaving work at Ace Hardware in Limerick Township.

In a disappointing Facebook update on December 5, Nissley’s cousin announced they were still looking for any information that would lead to his whereabouts.

“3 weeks ago I posted about my cousin's son Gregory who went missing. 3 weeks later we still have no new news to share with you all. It's like he vanished off the face of the earth. Not knowing is eating everyone alive. Please continue to pray for our family. Especially Shawn, Rachael, Erika, & Callie.”

In a Facebook post on December 3, the missing teen’s mother, Rachael Nissley, said that she hadn’t heard from her son since he disappeared on November 12.

“It’s been 3 long, frightening weeks with no word from our son or leads on where he might be. We will keep crying out to the God who already knows. Maybe this song will help someone else out there find comfort during a difficult time.”

A relative praying for a Christmas miracle revealed that Gregory Nissley, who lived with his family at 159 Wentworth Circle, attended summer youth camps and Habitat for Humanity projects where he worked helping the unhoused people. She added:

“As family and close friends, we share a strong faith and we plead with others to help at least in sharing and spreading the word all over. We need a Christmas miracle for our family."

In response to the family’s distress, the online community rallied around them and helped amplify the message of Gregory Nissley's disappearance. Several people also took to comments to extend their support and pray for the teen’s safe return.

Anyone with information on Gergory Nissley’s whereabouts was urged to contact Limerick police Cpl. James Reilly at 610-495-7909 or email at [email protected].