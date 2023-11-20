Where was Trevion Butler last seen? Investigation underway as missing Houston teen found dead

Trevion Butler, a 19-year-old Houston man, reported missing on November 16, 2023, was reportedly found dead in the 2700 block of Grand Fountains Drive in southwest Houston.

According to Sugar Land Police, Trevion Butler, last seen on Grands Fountain Drive in Sugar Land, where he lived, reportedly disappeared on November 15, prompting his concerned mother, Andrea to file a missing person’s report the next day.

At the time, in an impassioned plea posted on Facebook, Andrea Butler, a Realtor at Keller Williams Southwest, asked anyone with information on her son’s whereabouts to contact her, adding that foul play was suspected in his disappearance. She wrote:

“Please call if you know of anything. Suspected foul play & please call if you have seen or heard from my baby.”

However, on Sunday, November 19, Andrea announced that her son had been found dead two days after the 19-year-old was reported missing.

Community rallies around Trevion Butler's family in wake of his death

In a tragic update, the mother of missing Houston teen Trevion Butler announced that the 19-year-old was found dead in a wooded area near an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Grand Fountains Drive in southwest Houston on Sunday.

The announcement comes two days after the teen’s mother took to Facebook with a plea for information on her missing son’s whereabouts, noting that foul play was suspected in his disappearance.

While the details surrounding the teen’s disappearance and subsequent death are unclear, the Houston police department has reportedly launched an investigation into his death.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the incident, community members expressed shock and regret over the teen’s death. Several people also offered support to the teen’s devastated mother on the heels of the tragedy. A friend wrote an emotional statement on Facebook:

“Andrea Butler My God I ask to give You and your family peace and comfort. You are in my deepest prayers. My deepest condolences to you and your family.”

Reacting to the incident, another social media user said:

“Nooooooo. I was praying that this Baby returned home safely. I didn't know this was your Baby. Really sorry. MY DEEPEST CONDOLENCES GOES TO YOU AND YOUR FAMILY.”

A GoFundMe campaign created by a family friend asked people to donate to give financial assistance to the teen’s grieving mother.

“My dearest friend is experiencing one of the worst feelings a mother should ever have to feel. The loss of a child is nothing any mother should have to endure. We come together to ask the community for their support to put this sweet child to rest. This is still an open investigation with no answers.

Anyone with information on Trevion Butler's disappearance was asked to call Sugar Land police at 281-275-2020.