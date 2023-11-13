Heather Schwab, a 35-year-old missing Texas woman, was found dead at the home of 42-year-old Chad Christopher Stevens on Sunday. While the cause and manner of death remain unknown, Stevens was reportedly charged with tampering with evidence and assault causing bodily injury.

Detailing the incident in a press release on Sunday, the Mckinney police department said that investigators showed up at Stevens's home with a search warrant on Sunday after they had received a tip that a body may be located at home in the 600 block of Pearson Avenue.

On arrival, the police, who searched the suspect's home, found the body of Heather Schwab. On the heels of the horrifying discovery, Stevens was arrested at the scene and charged with tampering with evidence and assault causing bodily injury.

In the press release, police said that Heather Schwab was reported missing before she was found dead at Stevens' home. However, the circumstances surrounding her disappearance were not disclosed. They wrote:

“McKinney Police Detectives recently received information that a body may be located in the 600 block of Pearson Ave. Detectives obtained a search warrant and located the body of 35-year-old Heather Louise Schwab at the home of 42-year-old Chad Christopher Stevens this morning.”

What we know about Heather Schwab's disappearance in wake of suspect's arrest

In a press release on Sunday, the Mckinney Police Department said that the body of Missing Texas woman Heather Schwab was found at the home of Chad Christopher Stevens.

Expand Tweet

While the details surrounding Schwab’s disappearance remained unclear, a neighbor, Carolina Murillo, told NBC 5 that the suspect, described as awkward, was constantly seen hanging around with a woman who stopped showing up a few months ago.

"It could have been a different woman, but a few months back, there was a woman you know, around him. She kind of followed him around. Just like did whatever he did, but she was always around, and then a couple of months later, you know, I stopped seeing her, and I was like, 'Okay, well, maybe they broke up or whatever happened, and that was it."

Murillo said that McKinney Police, who showed up on their street on Sunday morning alongside the SWAT team, issued commands to the suspect to step outside of his home before executing the search warrant.

Murillo also revealed that her parents and brother saw the police carry out a fridge and a body bag on Sunday.

“My parents and my brothers saw someone carry out something like a fridge and also from the neighbour. I also heard they took out like a black bag per se, like a body bag," described Murillo.

Meanwhile, as police continued to investigate the case, they declined to disclose further details, citing active investigation.