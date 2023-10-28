What happened to Heikki Rantakari? Incident explored as missing University of Rochester professor presumed dead

Heikki Rantakari, a 44-year-old professor at the University of Rochester Simon School of Business, reported missing on October 21, 2023, is reportedly presumed dead after falling into the Genesee River on the day he disappeared.

In a news release on Friday, October 27, 2023, the Rochester police department said that they believe Rantakari, fell into the Genesee River after they found a video that showed the missing professor falling from the pedestrian bridge at the end of Bragdon Place into the water during the early morning hours of October 21.

Police said that they suspect Rantakari is presumed to have accidentally drowned, but the body still has not been recovered.

University of Rochester professor Heikki Rantakari was from Boston

Heikki Rantakari, a visiting associate professor of economics and management at UR's Simon Business School, was reported missing on October 21.

Concerns were raised after Rantakari, described as reliable and hard-working, failed to show up for a class which was considered out of character by family and colleagues. Rantakari, who is from the Boston area, was reportedly staying at an Airbnb on Exchange Street, where he was last seen on Friday night.

Shortly after the disappearance, police asked for the community's help in locating Rantakari, as they believed he could be in danger. At the time, UR officials released a printed statement that read as follows:

"We thank all local law enforcement agencies and the University of Rochester’s Department of Public Safety for supporting this investigation. We’re asking for the public’s support in reporting anything that relates to Professor Rantakari’s whereabouts by calling 911. The University is hopeful that he is found safe very soon."

Meanwhile, in a Twitter post, the Rochester police department pleaded for information about the missing professor’s whereabouts.

“We are seeking the public's help in locating 44-year-old Heikki Rantakari. He was last seen on Friday in the 1000 block of Exchange St. We believe that he may be in danger and anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.”

In the subsequent days, police reportedly found a video that showed the missing professor falling from the pedestrian bridge at the end of Bragdon Place into Genesee River on October 21, 2023.

Police then searched the river using scuba units, drones and aviation technology, but have been unable to find the body thus far. As efforts to find the missing professor continue, in a statement, The University of Rochester said Heikki Rantakari, who has worked at UR since 2015, is "presumed to have accidentally drowned."

"This is devastating news for all of us and our hearts go out to his wife, family, friends, colleagues and students.”

Search efforts to locate the missing professor in the river are still active.