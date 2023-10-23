What happened to Hunter Carroll? Tributes pour in as beloved missing Tennessee teen found dead in Mississippi

Hunter Carroll, a 17-year-old Wayne County High School senior, was found dead after he went missing from Wayne County on Friday, October 20. Per multiple reports, Carroll, who was last seen driving a red 1992 two-wheel drive Chevy Pickup with aluminium wheels, bearing tag number 337-BJXL, vanished from Wayne County on Friday.

On Sunday, in a Facebook Post, the Wayne County Police Department announced Carroll was found dead in Saltillo, Mississippi. Furthermore, authorities said an investigation is underway to explore the circumstances surrounding Carroll’s death.

Wayne County police, who extended their condolences to the Carroll family as they grapple with this tragedy, did not provide further details on the case but asked people to direct all inquiries of the incident to the authorities in Saltillo, Mississippi. They wrote:

“The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office received information from Saltillo Mississippi Police Department that Hunter Carroll was located and a death investigation is underway. Sheriff Shane Fisher extends his condolences to the Carroll family as they endure this tragedy.”

Community mourns the death of beloved Tennessee teen Hunter Carroll

The Wayne County community is mourning the death of 17-year-old Hunter Carroll, who was found dead on Sunday, two days after the Tennessee teen was reported missing over the weekend. The death of the teen described as a fiercely kind and thoughtful individual was grieved by many who took to social media and paid emotional tribute. In a statement, Wayne County High School revealed that Carroll was beloved in the community and added:

“WCHS Wildcat Nation is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our beloved Senior, Hunter Carroll. Hunter was loved by all. He had a smile and a personality that was contagious. With a heavy heart, we would like to express our condolences to the family, friends, and co-workers of Hunter.”

Overwhelmed with grief, a family member also penned a heartfelt note expressing their love and sadness at the teen’s passing.

“There are no words to describe the hurt I feel. There is a hole in my heart that will never truly heal. Your smile would light up a room. Your room in my house will forever be yours. You are so loved by so many. I love you, Hunter Wayne!! You are missed more than you ever could have imagined!”

Several others also posted tributes to the late teen who was seemingly adored in the community.

What we know about Hunter Carroll

Per his Facebook profile, Hunter Carroll, a mental health advocate, worked as head cashier at Hasti Mart in Waynesboro, Tennessee. In June 2023, Carroll launched a fundraising campaign to raise funds for Mental Health Movement, a charitable organization focused on promoting mental well-being.

At the time, the teen urged people to donate in lieu of gifts for his birthday. It is unknown if the teen was struggling with mental health issues.