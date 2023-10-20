What did Fraser Michael Bohm do? Charges explored as driver kills 4 Pepperdine University students in Malibu crash

Fraser Michael Bohm, a 22-year-old driver, was charged with multiple felony counts, including manslaughter, after he struck and killed four Pepperdine University students walking on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

Bohm, who was traveling westbound, was reportedly speeding on PCH in Malibu Tuesday night when he lost control of his BMW, plowed into three parked cars, and crashed into a group of young women identified as Pepperdine University students. The four victims were reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were transported to a nearby hospital with unknown conditions.

Witnesses cited in multiple reports said that Fraser Michael Bohm, who got out of the vehicle following the crash, was restrained by people until authorities arrived at the crash scene. Bohm, who was arrested on charges of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, was released from custody pending further investigation, Deputy Roger Schalkx said.

A profile on Perfectgame.org revealed that Fraser Michael Bohm, who is a former star baseball player from Malibu, California, attended Oaks Christian High School, a private school in the Los Angeles area. A report from daillymail.co.uk, revealed that Fraser Michael Bohm's BMW car that killed the four students was purchased by Bohm’s mother, Brooke, who is a professional photographer and Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Cain Developments. The family reportedly live in a family lives in a gated $8.7 million Malibu sea cliff mansion.

What we know about the victims killed by Fraser Michael Bohm in Malibu crash

The four Pepperdine University students killed on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on Tuesday night were identified by school officials as Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir, and Deslyn Williams. The victims were all seniors at Pepperdine's Seaver College of Liberal Arts and members of the Alpha Phi sorority.

Asha Weir, who was reportedly from Philadelphia, had just flown back from the state to Los Angeles the day of the crash. Her mother told KCAL News she was majoring in English. Niamh Rolston, a Los Angeles native, was studying business and planning to obtain a master's degree after graduating with the class of 2024. Peyton Stewart, who was from New York, was also studying business. Meanwhile, Deslyn Williams, who grew up outside Atlanta, was aspiring to become a veterinarian.

In a statement, Pepperdine President Jim Gash condoled the loss of the students while urging the community to come together during the devastating time of grief and sorrow.

“No day is more devastating to a tightly knit university community than the day that forces us to come together in grief and sorrow. One of the greatest mysteries of life is when and why our time on this earth is cut short. In such times, we hold firm to our faith in the God who sustains and nourishes us even when -and especially when- we experience life’s most significant losses.”

A woman who has lived in the area told KTLA that the stretch of PCH is known as “Dead Man’s Curve” due to the significant number of accidents caused by reckless drivers.

“Every six months there’s another accident,” the woman, who did not want to appear on camera, told KTLA 5’s Carlos Herrera. “There was one three months ago, there was one four months ago, and they are all within these five to six houses.”

Authorities said that they are investigating whether the suspect, Fraser Michael Bohm, was inebriated at the time of the crash.