Who was Dylan Weidenfeld? Tributes pour in as 26-year-old actor killed in Jersey City accident

Dylan Weidenfeld, a 26-year-old actor, was identified as one of three people killed in a crash in Jersey City on Monday, October 16, 2023. Per multiple reports, three people were killed and three others were injured in an early morning crash on Paterson Plank Road south of Congress Street.

Just after 12:30 am on Monday, a BMW SUV with five passengers collided with a Kia Amanti driven by Dylan Weidenfeld at the intersection of Paterson Plank Road, south of Congress Street.

Authorities said that Weidenfeld was killed at the scene alongside a female passenger in the backseat of the BMW. Meanwhile, a male and female backseat passenger were transported to Jersey City Medical Center, where the former later died. The female backseat passenger, identified as a 19-year-old, is reportedly in critical condition at Jersey City Medical Center.

Per multiple reports, the front seat passengers, including the driver in the BMW, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Family and friends mourn the death of Dylan Weidenfeld, killed in the Jersey City accident

In the wake of the deadly Jersey City accident that claimed the life of Dylan Weidenfeld, family and friends took to social media to pay tribute to the late actor and singer.

In a Facebook post, the actor’s sister, Nicole Danielle Weidenfeld, revealed one of the last photos of her brother, taken on Sunday, hours before the crash. In the photo, he is seen smiling alongside his girlfriend and niece at their parents' home.

“He was funny, intelligent, kind and a light in my life. I’ll love and miss him forever. Please honor my brother Dylan Weidenfeld by singing a song with your whole heart, the way he always did,” the caption read.

Weidenfeld, the former Student associate at Radio City Music Hall, was described as a talented actor and singer, who had a passion for entertaining. A friend wrote:

“Oh sweet Dylan Weidenfeld, the goofiest beam of energy taken way too soon. We are all at a loss without you here. Forever under the lights and on stage with all of us. Until we meet again my friend.”

Several others penned poignant tributes expressing their sorrow at the devastating loss.

Dylan Weidenfeld's sister speaks out in wake of the crash that killed her brother

As people continued to mourn, Dylan Weidenfeld’s sister was among many who expressed her concern over the dangerous stretch of Paterson Plank Road, a hill with a blind curve where accidents are a frequent occurrence. In an interview with CBS, Nicole Weidenfeld stated:

"I've driven down that road. I know, I know it's not safe. You hear about these things happening, and you get angry about it because people shouldn't be dealing with these things. People shouldn't be losing people because of a dangerous road. And then it happens to you.”

Union City resident, Jay Schlesinger, told CBS that he was unsurprised by the news of the crash as there have been eight deaths in seven years on the stretch.

"I tell people this is combat driving around here. This is very, very dangerous. Cars are too fast, they're too powerful. Kids drive too fast. It doesn't surprise me... I woke up this morning, heard the helicopters and knew something was up."

As the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office continues to investigate the crash, they have yet to disclose the names of the other victims killed in the incident.