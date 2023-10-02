  Richard McSpadden accident: Tributes pour in as Aviation Safety Institute's senior VP dies in crash

Richard McSpadden, the senior vice president of the AOPA Air Safety Institute, died in an aircraft accident outside Lake Placid, New York, alongside a co-pilot on Sunday, September 30, 2023.

According to a statement issued by AOPA McSpadden, a Panama City, Florida native, was reportedly inside a Cessna 177 Cardinal alongside a co-pilot when the aircraft experienced an emergency after takeoff at Lake Placid Airport in upstate New York around 5 pm on Sunday.

McSpadden reportedly attempted to return to the runway but could not make it in time. While authorities confirmed both the occupants inside the aircraft lost their lives, the nature of the emergency remained unclear.

The aviation community mourns the loss of Richard McSpadden senior vice president Air Safety Institute

Crash site near Lake Placid Airport (Image via Gregory Feith/Facebook)

The death of Richard McSpadden, the senior vice president of the AOPA Air Safety Institute, was mourned by many following the deadly crash on Sunday that claimed his life.

According to an AOPA website, McSpadden, who served in the Air Force for 20 years, including serving as a commander of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, was appointed executive director of the AOPA Air Safety Institute in February 2017 and was promoted to senior vice president in July 2020.

Several people penned emotional tributes in the wake of the crash, describing McSpadden as a master aviator and a passionate advocate of aviation safety for AOPA.

McSpadden, who had a successful career in the information technology industry, reportedly led a team of certified flight instructors to develop and distribute free aviation safety material to advance aviation safety. An aviation Analyst of NBC News, Gregory Feith, wrote:

“My good friend, Richard McSpadden was one of the two pilots who perished in the crash of a Cessna 177 today at Lake Placid Airport.” He said, “The aviation safety community has lost a prince of a guy and a real aviation safety expert!” He added.

In a Facebook post, Aaron Dabney, who appeared to have been mentored by McSpadden, wrote:

“Richard “Spad” McSpadden. Thunderbird boss. AOPA Air Safety Institute Senior VP. A tireless champion for aviation safety and. Nice guy. This one is going to be hard to process. Spad was a true professional and a leader in our profession in every sense of the word.”

A colleague Thomas P. Turner, also mourned the loss of the aviation safety vice president, whom he described as a good friend.

“I’m shocked and saddened to learn that my good friend and colleague Richard McSpadden of AOPA’s Air Safety Institute was killed today while in the right seat of a Cessna in New York. He was a two-time commander of the USAF Thunderbirds and a tireless advocate of personal aviation. RIP, Richard.”

McSpadden, who holds a degree in Economics from the University of Georgia and a Master of Public Administration from Troy University, reportedly started flying as a teenager. McSpadden, who logged over 5,000 hours flying both civilian and military aircraft, graduated from the U.S. Air Force Air War College. McSpadden is survived by his wife and two children.