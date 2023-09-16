Who was Maleesa Mooney? Guyanese singer Jourdin Pauline pays tribute to sister found dead in LA apartment

Maleesa Mooney, the 32-year-old sister of Guyanese singer Jourdin Pauline, was found dead in her downtown Los Angeles high-rise apartment earlier this week. The Los Angeles Police Department said that on September 12, they responded to reports of a welfare check from the victim’s family at the 200 block of South Figueroa Street, near the 110 Freeway.

Upon arrival, they found the 32-year-old dead under suspicious circumstances in her apartment. While authorities have yet to disclose the cause of death, they confirmed that foul play was suspected in the case.

Expand Tweet

Detailing the incident, authorities said that concerns were raised after Maleesa Mooney’s family couldn't get in touch with the victim through texts, that had turned green, indicating that their message was not received. The concerned family then reportedly called the LAPD to conduct a welfare check on Sunday, September 10. However, after no one answered the door, the officers left the residence without entering the premises.

On Tuesday, the text messages that had gone unreceived for days turned blue, indicating they were now being delivered. However, the family was alarmed after Mooney failed to respond to the texts. Shortly after, police returned to the residence and with the help of the building manager gained access to the apartment, where they found the victim dead.

Jourdin Pauline's Maleesa Mooney was a real estate agent at NestSeekers International in Los Angeles

The LAPD is asking for help in the investigation into the death of Melissa Mooney, a 32-year-old real estate agent at NestSeekers International. The LAPD said that anyone with information regarding Monney’s death to call LAPD Central Bureau Homicide Detectives Pierce or Marcinek at 213-996-4150.

"The investigation revealed that Maleesa Mooney had been murdered inside of her apartment," the LAPD said in the statement. "The Los Angeles Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying any and all persons responsible for Maleesa Mooney’s death."

In the wake of the incident, the victim’s sister, Jourdin Pauline, a "trap-pop" singer, took to her popular social media page to pay tribute.

"Never in a million years did I think I'd have to make this post and get justice for my one & only sister, my heart is crushed," said Pauline in an Instagram post, "This hurts so bad. I can't believe my big baby sister is gone. The reason I'm me is because of you!!! My first best friend, the one who taught me everything I know!!!!!"

In her old interviews, Jourdin Pauline had said that her family, including Mooney, were originally from Guyana, a small country in South America. According to her website, Jourdin Pauline and her Sister Maleesa Mooney grew up in the South Los Angeles' Hyde Park neighborhood after moving to the city at the age of 6

Jourdin Pauline said that shortly before the family lost contact, Maleesa had a group of friends over at her Los Angeles apartment. However, her friends left the apartment but she stayed behind. That was reportedly the last time the victim was seen alive before being found dead by the police.

As authorities continue to investigate the case, the circumstances behind the murder remain unclear.