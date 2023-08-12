Who is Lisa Brezinski aka Lisa B? Pope the Barber relationship explored as TikTok photographer pays emotional tribute 

Popular internet personality Pope the Barber, whose real name is Adonis Beck, has reportedly passed away. In the wake of his death, several people took to social media to pay tribute to the late content creator, including his ex-girlfriend Lisa Brezinski, who called Pope the Barber her best friend and her one true love.

Pope the Barber, who was best known for his hair styling skills, was in a relationship with fashion photographer and social media personality Lisa Brezinski aka Lisa B, who went by the handle "lkbphotography" on Instagram.

While the circumstances surrounding Pope The Barber’s death are unknown, The Andy Lander Show revealed that the content creator was in a midst of a mental health crisis following his break up with Lisa B. In the wake of his passing, a seemingly devastated fashion photographer took to instagram to pay tribute to her former partner. She wrote:

"My heart is shattered. You were my best friend, my true love, my partner and my other half. Truly my missing puzzle piece. Life made sense with you. You changed millions of peoples lives with your bright light and love. You were unlike anyone I’ve ever met. The most amazing human. I’ll forever cherish our time together. I miss you and I love you."

Pope the Barber and Lisa B who were nominated for TikTok's LGBTQ+ Trailblazers met at ComplexCon

Pope the Barber’s sudden death appeared to have dealt a devastating blow to Lisa B, who had been in a long-time relationship with the late content creator. The couple, who met at ComplexCon, had reportedly been together for years before they parted ways this year.

Lisa B, a Canadian native, rose to fame after showcasing her fashion photography on her lkbphotography Instagram account. The fashion photographer, who boasts more than 343,000 followers on IG, often collaborated with her former partner Pope the Barber on their popular TikTok account, also named lkbphotography_.

Their collaboration, which included hair tutorials and amusing videos, earned them 7 million followers on TikTok. The duo’s popularity on TikTok propelled other creators to nominate them for TikTok's LGBTQ+ Trailblazers for Pride Month.

According to the Andy Lander Show, the late hair stylist was battling anxiety and depression following his breakup with Lisa B. While the cause of his death is unknown, the publication alleged that fans believed he died of an overdose. Meanwhile, News outlet Ghsplash seemingly alluded that the internet personality had died by suicide. They wrote:

“Adonis Beck’s journey took a devastating turn, culminating in a heart-wrenching act… The emotional toll of this separation is believed to have played a role in his tragic decision… Despite his vibrant online presence, Adonis Beck faced personal challenges that ultimately led him down a dark path.”

However, authorities have yet to disclose the late content creator’s cause of death as the autopsy is still pending.