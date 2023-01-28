How old is Lil Tay now? Viral video of influencer in 2023 claim debunked

Lil Tay, the controversial internet personality who went viral in 2018 at the age of 9, is now assumed to be around 14 years old. She has been MIA on social media for over four years now. However, netizens are sharing a video of a girl who appears older and whom they believe to be an adult Lil Tay.

The claim, however, was quickly refuted after user @JayCartere posted a screenshot of the girl's TikTok profile on Twitter.

As per the screenshot, the girl thought to be a grown-up version of Lil Tay goes by the name Jannine Thahswee on TikTok. Another concrete proof to debunk the claim is Tay’s age. Back in 2018, she claimed to be nine years old. So, in 2023, she should be fourteen.

Jannine Thahswee seemingly looks much older than a 14-year-old. She has over 8k followers on TikTok. In 2020, Jannine shared a video where she narrated how she and her boyfriend met and how their relationship developed over the span of two years.

And according to the video, Jannine was in 10th grade two years ago, i.e., in 2018, clearing all doubts that this TikToker is not Lil Tay.

Lil Tay's abrupt disappearance from social media made netizens wonder about her current whereabouts

Lil Tay rose to prominence in 2018 after she began posting questionable videos online in which she boasted about her wealth and frequently used expletives, leaving viewers worried about the nine-year-old crude attitude.

However, that did not seem to bother Tay or her family, as in an interview with Good Morning America, Tay’s mother said she supports whatever her daughter wishes to do. Tay's mother stated that she would allow her to pursue her passion. Jason, the nine-year-elder old's brother, also appeared unconcerned about the impact of negative social media fame on his sister,

One consistent part of Tay’s videos was a wad of cash, which she used to flex alongside expensive sports cars and branded accessories. Tay spoke in a proud tone and claimed that she was only nine and was making millions by working hard.

She even released a song called Money Way in which the slurs were prominent. Her name was immortalized after rap god Eminem mentioned it in his diss track against Machine Gun Kelly, called Killshot.

However. there were other concerns raised about Tay's well-being and parenting methods after a video surfaced where it was revealed that her brother, Jason, was telling her what to say in front of the camera. Jason seemed to be behind all of Tay's content.

Tay's father said in an interview that when his daughter's social media appearance started going viral, he disagreed with most of Tay's activities. He even sought legal counsel to keep his daughter from accessing such online content. Her father felt these were harming her physical and mental health and were also going to ruin her future.

However, the father of the 9-year-old was also accused of being abusive. Jason claimed that their father left the family and only returned to profit from Tay's internet fame and the money earned from it.

There were also rumors that Tay was caught in a custody battle between her parents and went to live with her father in Canada for some time, where her father and stepmother were abusive towards her.

Lil Tay was unheard of for a long time until 2021, when a cryptic and vague message appeared on her Instagram story that said:

"We have bad news about Tay..."

The internet was worried about the young girl's safety. Many even thought she might be dead. However, none of these assumptions were confirmed. Recently, when a video of Tay's lookalike, TikToker Jannine Thahswee, gained attention, it sparked rumors that she was the teenage Lil Tay who had made a social media comeback.

Jannine Thahswee posted a video on May 5, 2020, where she addressed a comment from a user who asked:

"Is this lill stay?"

In response, Jannine made the video and wrote in the caption:

"Reply to @sky6668 who lol I don’t see it"

Due to this video, the assumptions gained traction. However, not many people on Twitter agreed with the claim and pointed out that Jannine is definitely not Lil' Tay.

Def Noodles @defnoodles This is Lil Tay, according to people speculating on social media. She would be 15 today. This is Lil Tay, according to people speculating on social media. She would be 15 today. https://t.co/y2kaQL3Qag

Miss Roach 🪳 @robhimsis Raphousetv (RHTV) @raphousetv2 A Video of a the former “Youngest flexer” Lil Tay lookalike or Lil Tay herself today surfaces the internet & is Currently Going Viral on social media and has people talking🗣️ A Video of a the former “Youngest flexer” Lil Tay lookalike or Lil Tay herself today surfaces the internet & is Currently Going Viral on social media and has people talking🗣️👀 https://t.co/BhHNxTkLll This is very clearly not lil Tay lmfao twitter.com/raphousetv2/st… This is very clearly not lil Tay lmfao twitter.com/raphousetv2/st…

𝚅𝚕𝚊𝚍𝚒𝚖𝚒𝚛 𝚁𝚒𝚡𝚑🦇💕 @1Rockstarrich y’all downBad she a FRESHMAN SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 @SaycheeseDGTL A video is surfacing of viral influencer Lil Tay she was banned from the internet by her father in 2018. A video is surfacing of viral influencer Lil Tay she was banned from the internet by her father in 2018. https://t.co/MGa6x40qw4 LIL TAY was 9 so she would be like 15 or 14y’all downBad she a FRESHMAN twitter.com/saycheesedgtl/… LIL TAY was 9 so she would be like 15 or 14😂 y’all downBad she a FRESHMAN twitter.com/saycheesedgtl/…

The assumptions were proved wrong as soon as they rose. As of 2023, there is still no news on Lil Tay.

