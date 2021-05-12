The Lil Tay Scam: Did Lil Tay’s brother create a fake persona to dupe the internet?

Just days after Claire “Lil Tay” Hope’s Instagram account claimed that she was locked in a legal battle with her father, it has been claimed that her brother and mother were lying about the situation.
On 22nd April 2021, Lil Tay’s Instagram account saw a cryptic post announcing “bad news” on her behalf. The next day, her brother Jason Tian posted a number of stories claiming that Lil Tay had run out of money for her legal battle.
The Instagram posts had accused Lil Tay’s father, Chris Hope, of “stealing millions of dollars” and abusing her. Jason alleged that Chris had “beaten, scratched and repeatedly thrown Lil Tay in a dark closet.”
Now, various fans are claiming that the entire situation is a lie propagated by Lil Tay’s brother and mother. Additionally, another Instagram user claiming to be Lil Tay herself has also said that her brother and mother are lying about the situation.
Lil Tay’s brother accused of lying about his sister’s situation for money
The Instagram post that came up on 22nd April 2021 was posted after 148 weeks of inactivity on Lil Tay’s account. The posts claimed that Lil Tay’s father, Chris Hope, had stolen money and had physically abused his daughter. Chris Hope is now married to a woman named Hansee Hope, having split up with Lil Tay’s mother, Angela Tian.
Lil Tay’s brother also posted a GoFundMe campaign claiming that his sister had run out of money to fight the legal battle against her father. The campaign has, till date, raised more than $16,000, and has an overall goal of $150k. For more information about the allegations that Jason Tian placed against Chris Hope, the following article can be read.
While most people on the internet seemed to believe Jason Tian’s claims, quite a few had aired doubts about the story. Back in May 2018, Daniel “Keemstar” Keem posted a clip in which Jason could be seen “coaching” his sister to act and talk in a particular way for a video.
Jason had thus been “exposed” for controlling her little sister’s online activity. As can be seen, many people claimed that the money-raising campaign and the story are lies.
Additionally, another Instagram account with the username “goodliltay” has come up. The owner of the account has claimed to be Lil Tay herself, and they posted the following stories.
The user claiming to be Lil Tay said that her brother and mother are lying, and discouraged people from donating money to the GoFundMe campaign. She also claimed to have been abused by all three of her family members. Of course, there is no evidence as to the veracity of the new Instagram account.
However, multiple fans replied to the post and claimed that the new posts seem to be more “believable.” Of course, the account owner, claiming to be Lil Tay, also promised that she would be going “live” soon so that she can keep people posted about the situation.
Further updates on the controversy are expected in the coming days.