The Lil Tay Scam: Did Lil Tay’s brother create a fake persona to dupe the internet?

Just days after Claire “Lil Tay” Hope’s Instagram account claimed that she was locked in a legal battle with her father, it has been claimed that her brother and mother were lying about the situation.

On 22nd April 2021, Lil Tay’s Instagram account saw a cryptic post announcing “bad news” on her behalf. The next day, her brother Jason Tian posted a number of stories claiming that Lil Tay had run out of money for her legal battle.

The Instagram posts had accused Lil Tay’s father, Chris Hope, of “stealing millions of dollars” and abusing her. Jason alleged that Chris had “beaten, scratched and repeatedly thrown Lil Tay in a dark closet.”

Abuse

.

.

This situation is completely a lie please do not donate to the gofundme. "Lil tay" is actually named Claire. Her mother and brother were abusing her and exploiting her for money and her father is trying to get custody of her to protect her. https://t.co/lAUu9vRGAZ — 💌 Dean | (@swagemla) May 6, 2021

Now, various fans are claiming that the entire situation is a lie propagated by Lil Tay’s brother and mother. Additionally, another Instagram user claiming to be Lil Tay herself has also said that her brother and mother are lying about the situation.

Lil Tay’s brother accused of lying about his sister’s situation for money

The Instagram post that came up on 22nd April 2021 was posted after 148 weeks of inactivity on Lil Tay’s account. The posts claimed that Lil Tay’s father, Chris Hope, had stolen money and had physically abused his daughter. Chris Hope is now married to a woman named Hansee Hope, having split up with Lil Tay’s mother, Angela Tian.

Lil Tay’s brother also posted a GoFundMe campaign claiming that his sister had run out of money to fight the legal battle against her father. The campaign has, till date, raised more than $16,000, and has an overall goal of $150k. For more information about the allegations that Jason Tian placed against Chris Hope, the following article can be read.

Is liltay actually in danger? or is this a publicity stunt if it isn't hopefully she gets the help she needs. — HAPPIER THAN EVER (@theefairylily) April 23, 2021

Lil Tay’s brother got exposed last year for controlling her account and forcing her to act the way she did, no way in hell I am going to believe this “goFuNdMe” campaign 🚶‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/0MXNydvHP8 — Spill Plug (@spillplug) April 23, 2021

Stop sending money to that go fund me😐 the brother waited two years , until he was old enough to make money off of it for a reason. LIL tay is obviously better off with her dad. They both were exploiting her for clout and money . https://t.co/4HaI1nKAEM — pvnkbae (@pvnkbae1) April 27, 2021

While most people on the internet seemed to believe Jason Tian’s claims, quite a few had aired doubts about the story. Back in May 2018, Daniel “Keemstar” Keem posted a clip in which Jason could be seen “coaching” his sister to act and talk in a particular way for a video.

Lil Tay being coached what to say by her brother... SAD! pic.twitter.com/lJi7o2AXnp — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) May 21, 2018

Jason had thus been “exposed” for controlling her little sister’s online activity. As can be seen, many people claimed that the money-raising campaign and the story are lies.

Lil Tay came back to instagram denouncing a horror story, her parents and relatives had abused and forced her to things for years... Apparently 😶 — 🎅🏾🌹CLB Vicente 'Zaddy' Saraiva 👑♥️🂾 (@_vicentesaraiva) April 24, 2021

Eehhh I don’t know this lil tay thing looks like a sketch. But not her being abused her brother posting all this Instagram to get a go fund me going. If you watch the videos and analyze it it just look off . — hassa🙂 (@hassatoufreya) April 25, 2021

the brother provided evidence in her instagram without including the timestamp of the picture, there is a possibility that the trip happened before lil tay is famous, looks like the mother is manipulating the brother as well, since all this allegation is made by him — Morax (@Shikigami_18) April 28, 2021

Additionally, another Instagram account with the username “goodliltay” has come up. The owner of the account has claimed to be Lil Tay herself, and they posted the following stories.

( TW : suicide, child abuse, exploitation )



An Instagram acc claiming to be Lil‘ Tay herself shared two stories claiming no one in her family loves her they only use her for her money. She stated was going live but, only did for a few seconds. pic.twitter.com/kGh3jqup5t — 𝓁𝑒𝓋✨ (@sadiearobens) April 24, 2021

The user claiming to be Lil Tay said that her brother and mother are lying, and discouraged people from donating money to the GoFundMe campaign. She also claimed to have been abused by all three of her family members. Of course, there is no evidence as to the veracity of the new Instagram account.

See now this is more believable, her brother made her do a bunch of things. I truly hope she gets the help she needs. — Ashley (@ashyisscared) April 24, 2021

However, multiple fans replied to the post and claimed that the new posts seem to be more “believable.” Of course, the account owner, claiming to be Lil Tay, also promised that she would be going “live” soon so that she can keep people posted about the situation.

In response to a comment saying they should go to the police and not Instagram, Lil Tay’s account—which appears to be run by her brother—responded “the reason this has happened is because the legal system has failed her.” pic.twitter.com/xrci3pjK6K — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 24, 2021

+https://t.co/1hp5ri8np5 it goes over 2 other cases is child explotation as well but claire/lil tay is mentioned. I dont support creepshowart but she made a commentary video on the topic as well — 💌 Dean | (@swagemla) May 6, 2021

Further updates on the controversy are expected in the coming days.