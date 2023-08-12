What happened to Adonis Beck aka Pope The Barber? Namus database tent pictures leave community distraught as tributes pour in

Internet personality Adonis Beck, popularly known as Pope the Barber has passed away. The content creator was best known for his hair styling skills. Recently, a social media page announced that the 34-year-old had died. Netizens have since taken to social media to pay tribute to the late star.

Adonis Beck was reportedly recognized by his tattoos following his passing. The same were uploaded on the Namus database by an unidentified person. News of the same was also publicizied on the Thee Unidentified & Unsolved Facebook page. However, the pictures have since been taken down.

According to Twitter user @JosephMorrisYT he died in San Diego on Friday morning.

TikTok personality Pope the Barber has passed away (Image via Twitter)

According to The Andy Lander Show, the Los Angeles, California native was having mental health challenges following his breakup with fellow content creator and photographer Lisa who is also known as Lkbphotography. The website claimed that Beck was battling anxiety and depression following their separation,

The website also noted that law enforcement was conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of Adonis Beck’s death. The publication went on to claim that his fanbase believes that he might have overdosed.

News outlet Ghsplash also seemingly announced that Beck had died by suicide. They wrote:

“Adonis Beck’s journey took a devastating turn, culminating in a heart wrenching act… The emotional toll of this separation is believed to have played a role in his tragic decision… Despite his vibrant online presence, Adonis Beck faced personal challenges that ultimately led him down a dark path.”

Following his passing, Lisa took to her official Instagram account and shared a carousel of videos and images of them together. While expressing sadness, she wrote in her caption:

“You were my best friend, my true love, my partner and my other half. Truly my missing puzzle piece. Life made sense with you. You changed millions of peoples lives with your bright light and love. You were unlike anyone I’ve ever met. The most amazing human. I’ll forever cherish our time together. I miss you and I love you”

Tributes pour in as Adonis Beck passes away

As news of Beck’s passing continued to take over social media, followers took to the internet to pay tribute to the late content creator. A few messages read:

The last time Beck was active on his Instagram page where he had acquired 162K followers was in April 13. He was taking a selfie video at the gym. He also has his own YouTube channel where he has amassed over 2.19K subscribers. His latest video which was titled- Coffee This Morning. Black. was uploaded seven months ago.

Describing himself on social media, he had written in his YouTube page- “Vegan. Tourettes. Anatomic Molecular Physics. Dark Arts.” He had also attached a cigarette emoji, indicating that he was a smoker.