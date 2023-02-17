Who is Charlie Gooch? All about the photographer as he grabs lunch with Florence Pugh

On February 14, 2023, Black Widow star Florence Pugh was recently spotted hanging out with photographer Charlie Gooch on the occasion of Valentine's Day. The two were seen hugging and holding each other's hands.

Gooch and Pugh have known each other ever since they met during a photoshoot for the Black Widow press tour. On their lunch, the latter was seen in a gray sweater, black jacket, and trousers, while Gooch opted for a gray hoodie and blue jacket.

Pugh was earlier romantically linked to Zach Braff since 2019, but the pair separated last year.

Apart from being a photographer, Charlie Gooch has also tried his hands at film direction

Charlie Gooch is a photographer and is mostly known as Guy Gooch. He clicked the product pictures for Saluabis in 2021, and his LinkedIn profile states that he is a freelance photographer who was previously an intern at Frank Lebon Studios and Canvas Represents.

Gooch is also an experienced film director and co-directed Before We Collide, along with Gregor Petrikovic, in 2021. The film was also chosen for screening at several festivals, including the Athens Digital Art Festival, London Super Shorts Film Festival, and Sydney World Film Festival.

He is a blogger and has done some blogging for Salunabis for a long time. Born in Oxford, England, he is currently residing in London, according to his Instagram profile.

Charlie Gooch has been active on Instagram and operates two accounts under the usernames @guygooch and @guys.archive. As of this writing, the first one has 6,630 followers, while the other account has 215 followers. His posts mostly feature pictures that he has clicked in all these years.

Florence Pugh and Charlie Gooch were first spotted together in December 2022 at an afterparty for the British Fashion Awards. However, as mentioned earlier, the duo has known each other ever since they worked together during the Black Widow press tour in 2021.

Florence Pugh has known Charlie Gooch since Black Widow press tour in 2021 (Image via David M. Benett/Getty Images)

In June 2021, Pugh shared a post through Instagram that featured a video where she wrote that she loved collaborating with Gooch. Moreover, the Black Widow star revealed that she spotted Gooch's work a year ago and that she had been planning a session with him for a long time. She wrote:

"We all wanted this press tour to look different, feel different, and to bring along artists and have them join this journey with us. So.. Guy's moving images have been on my mind for a long time!"

Speaking about the video she posted, Pugh further said that she had a discussion with Gooch on the outfit she should choose and that their choices were the same.

Florence Pugh is well-known for her performances in films such as Lady Macbeth, King Lear, Fighting with My Family, and more. She is known for appearing as Yelena Belova in the MCU's Black Widow and the Disney+ series Hawkeye.

