"Spoiled, entitled, Brat, typical Becky behavior": Alabama Barker hair stylist drama explained as TikToker garners backlash online

TikTok star Alabama Barker, who is also American musician Travis Barker's daughter, recently got backlash over an incident with a hairstylist that happened in 2022. The online drama started when Nicholas Jequier, the hairstylist, shared a TikTok video about a client-horror story. He did not disclose the name of the client. However, one internet detective later figured out that Nicholas was referring to 17-year-old Alabama.

As per Nicholas’s claims, Alabama reached out to him via Instagram DMs for an appointment. When Nicholas charged $2,000 for his hairstyling service, Alabama proposed that she would pay $1,000, and in return, she would promote his work on a social media post.

However, Nicholas complained that the influencer never posted the promotion video. Instead, she only tagged him in a post but did not mention his name separately or give him credit for his work. Some YouTubers have since elaborated on the drama. In reply to Spill Plug's explanation of the matter, one user called Alabama a "spoiled" and "entitled" brat.

Netizens criticize Travis Barker's daughter over hairstylist controversy. (Image via YouTube/Spill Plug)

Hairstylist calls out Alabama Barker for lying in her response video

In his video, Nicholas said that a friend sent him a magazine cover with the influencer’s face on the cover, where she was listed as one of the world’s richest kids. Nicholas showed the cover in his video but hid the identity of his client by blacking out her face on the magazine.

However, an internet sleuth @nosybystanders did some digging and found out that the magazine cover was from the American celebrity tabloid Star and showed the original cover. Alabama Barker was on the cover along with Princess Charlotte of Wales, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and Blue Ivy Carter. By the process of elimination, Nosy figured out that Nicholas's client was Alabama.

Nosy shared the video on July 21, 2023, and it quickly gained millions of views. Alabama responded to Nosy's video the same day claiming that Nicholas did not bother reaching out to her about the issue and instead blocked her on social media.

Following this, Alabama noted that Nicholas is a grown man, but the only thing he did was bring the matter to social media instead of texting her directly. The influencer also shared a few screenshots of their chats on Instagram showing certain parts where the hairstylist could be seen requesting her for additional TikTok promotion.

Alabama mentioned that it was not part of their deal. She added that she was not completely satisfied with the results after Nicholas’ styling. Alabama said:

"I'm very big on giving people credit for their work. I just wish he could have come to me privately... But instead, my name gets used for attention and hateful comments."

However, Nicholas Jequier responded to Alabama Barker’s video and called her a liar. He refuted the claims made by her and shared screenshots of additional Instagram DMs where the influencer was seen telling the stylist that she was satisfied with his work. Nicholas also showed chat evidence of Alabama attempting to schedule more appointments with him.

Alabama Barker is slammed online by netizens over the hairstylist controversy

Travis Barker's 17-year-old daughter was called out by netizens as well. They noted how the richest people are always looking for discounts but never pay any tips. Several people said that Alabama Barker should have credited her stylist for his work as a lot of effort goes into the craft.

This is the second time Alabama Barker has been accused of being a poor client. Previously, a nail tech shared that the 17-year-old bailed on her after she drove all the way to Alabama’s hotel for their appointment.