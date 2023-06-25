"Congrats!": Fans cheer as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal the gender of their first child together

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are having a baby boy. The pair, who had to go through multiple treatments to get pregnant, announced the news on Instagram on June 24. In the gender-reveal party, Kourtney was seen sitting on Travis’ lap in their backyard as the latter made a drumroll.

Soon after that, blue confetti and streamers were seen going up in the sky. Kourtney announced her pregnancy just days prior at the June 16 Los Angeles concert by holding up a sign which read:

"Travis, I am pregnant."

This was, of course, just a public announcement and not a way of revealing her pregnancy to Travis as she already had a baby bump. This is their first child and their attempts to get pregnant were shown a lot of times on The Kardashian as they took hormones and natural steams.

44-year-old Kourtney is already a mom to three kids- Mason, Penelope, and Reign with her ex Scott Disick. 47-year-old Travis, on the other hand, co-parents Landon and Alabama with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, along with his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya.

Fans are excited for the happy couple to finally have their own child and congratulated them after learning the gender of the baby.

Another boy enters the Kardashian/ Barker clan (Image via Instagram)

Fans think Kourtney Kardashian has never been this happy

The popular reality TV star and Poosh founder Kourtney Kardashian was in a nine-year-long relationship with Scott Disick where the latter cheated on her and they eventually broke up in 2015. The couple got engaged almost twice and once even reached the wedding chapel, but never went through with the ceremony.

Now, fans have noticed how Kourtney could not stop smiling in her recent videos and the announcement. They congratulated her on the baby boy and felt that she finally got the love she deserved.

Kourtney and Travis had been dating since 2021 (Image via Instagram)

Kourtney looks super happy in her recent videos (Image via Instagram)

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship timeline

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were friends for a long time as they lived in the same gated community. Travis also appeared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in multiple episodes with his ex-wife.

In January 2021, he made some flirty comments on Kourtney’s post and the pair confirmed that they had been dating for a couple of months.

They promoted each other’s products and were often spotted doing PDA. They got engaged in October 2021 and tied the knot on May 22, 2022. Even before that, the pair did their nuptials three times in front of their family and friends.

Kourtney Kardashian has not revealed her due date yet.

