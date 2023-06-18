“Sounds staged”: Why do fans feel that Kourtney Kardashian’s surprise pregnancy announcement was fake?

Kourtney Kardashian, the founder of Poosh, recently shared the news of her pregnancy with the world and her husband, Travis Barker, during his concert. The Kardashians cast member was seen holding a sign that read “Travis I’m pregnant” as her husband performed on stage.

While fans were happy for the couple, who got married in May 2022, they found it hard to believe the incident since Kourtney was showing an evident baby belly. So, it is odd that the musician didn’t know that his wife was pregnant.

ArrozConPollo ✈️ @KiannaBanana Kourtney Kardashian announce that she’s pregnant at the concert and in the video she shows off a baby bump? How is it that Travis didn’t know she was pregnant? Sounds staged. Kourtney Kardashian announce that she’s pregnant at the concert and in the video she shows off a baby bump? How is it that Travis didn’t know she was pregnant? Sounds staged.

As it happened, fans took to social media to call the incident staged, claiming that there’s no way that Travis didn’t know. They argued that she was pregnant for long enough to carry the baby bump.

Some fans believe Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy announcement was staged, while others clarified the reference from the incident

The reality star and entrepreneur, Kourtney Kardashian, recently went public with a major milestone. While attending her husband’s concert earlier this week, she flashed a sign that announced her pregnancy. Along with the musician, other members of the band stepped off stage to congratulate Kourtney, who was evidently rocking a baby bump.

Although fans took to social media to congratulate the couple, with some expressing their happiness for them, many followers of The Kardashian called Kourtney’s pregnancy announcement staged.

However, another section of the fans rushed to the reality TV star's support and clarifyied that they recreated a scene from all the Small Things music video, which was the band’s (Blink-182) most famous song.

Chloé Louise @Chloe_Louise_M like people really think he didn't know before the concert?? Kourtney kardashian telling Travis barker she's pregnant w a full on baby bump has me weaklike people really think he didn't know before the concert?? Kourtney kardashian telling Travis barker she's pregnant w a full on baby bump has me weak 😭 like people really think he didn't know before the concert??

lou needham @loubylou2572 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️. Poosh an lemme not going well 🤷🏼‍♀️ @kard_jenner Im sick of my life i hate glam i just wanna raise my kids!! ..You just wanna be paid for being relevant.. #KourtneyKardashian 🤦🏼‍♀️seriously you expect us to believe @travisbarker didn’t know already🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️. Poosh an lemme not going well 🤷🏼‍♀️ @kard_jenner Im sick of my life i hate glam i just wanna raise my kids!! ..You just wanna be paid for being relevant.. #KourtneyKardashian 🤦🏼‍♀️seriously you expect us to believe @travisbarker didn’t know already 👏👏👏 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️. Poosh an lemme not going well 🤷🏼‍♀️

🌝moondrinks🌝 @Enlightenedxaw1 and ofc Travis knew, that belly is at least 6-7 months. A little 🦄

#KourtneyKardashian #pregnancy #TravisBarker Congrats on the least best kept secretand ofc Travis knew, that belly is at least 6-7 months. A little #kravis in September 🤰 Congrats on the least best kept secret 😜 and ofc Travis knew, that belly is at least 6-7 months. A little #kravis in September 🤰💐🦄✨ #KourtneyKardashian #pregnancy #TravisBarker

maddieeee @stassiesnate ngl kourtney kardashian announcing her pregnancy by referencing a blink-182 music video is kind of iconic twitter.com/i/web/status/1… ngl kourtney kardashian announcing her pregnancy by referencing a blink-182 music video is kind of iconic twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/ngm1GsCCGp

Tammy Shaw #Loveeternal ❤️ @Tammy_Shaw @kard_jenner Um, he already knew! This is just footage for their show. She has a belly, and I’m sure he knew the moment her pregnancy test was done. This family craves so much attention 🙄 @kard_jenner Um, he already knew! This is just footage for their show. She has a belly, and I’m sure he knew the moment her pregnancy test was done. This family craves so much attention 🙄

Trish @Tushylushy @kard_jenner You really think this is how she told him???? @kard_jenner You really think this is how she told him????

While this will be the couple’s first child together, they both have children from previous partners. Travis Barker shares Landon Asher Barker and Alabama Luella Barker with Shanna Moakler, his ex-wife. Kourtney Kardashian has three children Mason, Penelope, and Reign that she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Shanna Moakler opens up about Kourtney’s pregnancy

Travis Barker’s ex wife, Shanna Moakler, recently opened up about Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy announcement on Instagram. She revealed that she’s known for years ahead of the concert where the reality star showed up with the sign board. Shanna further wrote in the comments section of her latest post on Instagram, where followers asked about her thoughts on the same.

"Very excited for them, and hope they have a great experience bringing in a new life to the world."

She added that it’s not new to her since she’s known about it for weeks. Shanna was not the only one who showed support about the announcement, Kourtney Kardashian’s sisters Kim and Khloe also took to social media to congratulate her sister. Kim called the baby “Kravis.”

Shanna and Travis met in 2002 and welcomed their son Landon the following year. They tied the knot in 2004 after being together for two years and the following year, the duo starred in their reality show, Meet The Barkers.

The show was on air for two seasons before Travis pulled the plug due to its “toxic energy” that resulted in the end of their marriage. In 2005, the couple also welcomed their daughter Alabama Luella, which was showcased during the finale of the show.

Following this, Kourtney and Travis got together in 2021 after being friends for a long time. They tied the knot in 2022.

Kourtney Kardashian’s life is still on display on The Kardashians season 3, which airs weekly on Hulu.

