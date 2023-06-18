"This is wholesome": Kourtney Kardashian pregnancy announcement at Travis Barker's concert wins over the internet

American media personality Kourtney Kardashian left the internet impressed after she creatively announced her pregnancy at her husband Travis Barker's Blink-182 concert on Friday. On June 17, the 44-year-old star took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself attending Barker's concert with a handwritten sign.

The brief footage shows Kardashian enthusiastically jumping up and down flashing the sign that read "Travis I'm pregnant" while standing in the crowd.

The band then pauses their performance, and Barker, who plays the drums, then jumps down the stage and kisses Kardashian while his other bandmates and audience cheer them.

Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy announcement won over several internet users, with one of them commenting:

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy announcement at Blink-182's concert. (Photo via @PopBase/Twitter)

Twitter reacts to Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy announcement

After Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy announcement with Travis Barker went viral, Twitterati hailed the couple. Several users congratulated the couple and acknowledged how they finally deserved a baby after they had been trying for some time.

Some of the comments were:

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Kardashian's pregnancy announcement at Blink-182's concert. (Photo via @PopBase/Twitter)

hannah @dumbandfunn the kourtney kardashian pregnancy announcement was cute as hell the kourtney kardashian pregnancy announcement was cute as hell https://t.co/1HTLOrclMb

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Kardashian's pregnancy announcement at Blink-182's concert. (Photo via @PopBase/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Kardashian's pregnancy announcement at Blink-182's concert. (Photo via @PopBase/Twitter)

mbappouz @claartj55855560 Kourtney Kardashian being pregnant makes me so happy cause they're tried so many times and it is so rewarding when it finally happens Kourtney Kardashian being pregnant makes me so happy cause they're tried so many times and it is so rewarding when it finally happens

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Kardashian's pregnancy announcement at Blink-182's concert. (Photo via @PopCrave/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Kardashian's pregnancy announcement at Blink-182's concert. (Photo via @PopCrave/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Kardashian's pregnancy announcement at Blink-182's concert. (Photo via @PopCrave/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Kardashian's pregnancy announcement at Blink-182's concert. (Photo via @enews/Twitter)

Kourtney Kardashian paid tribute to Blink-182 with her pregnancy announcement

After Kourtney Kardashian used a handmade sign to announce her pregnancy with Travis Barker, fans were quick to notice how she re-created an iconic scene from one of Blink-182's music videos.

In Blink-182's music video of their 1999's popular song, All The Small Things, a woman can be spotted doing the same thing as Kardashian.

In the video, which is a parody of '90s boy bands, Blink-182 performs in front of a throng of devoted fans holding placards such as "Blink Me" and "I Want You That Way, Baby."

During the video, which features an instrumental interlude, Travis Barker embraces and rolls with a bikini-clad woman on the beach. This woman later dances to the song at the concert in the video while flashing a yellow sign that reads "Travis I'm pregnant."

Kourtney later took to her Instagram story and shared the clip from the music video and confirmed the reference.

Travis and Kourtney had been open about their pregnancy struggles and how they wanted a baby together. While speaking on the reality show, The Kardashians, Kourtney said:

“Travis and I want to have a baby."

The show featured Kardashian's journey with IVF, and in the second season of the show, she revealed she was "officially done" with the procedure and is leaving everything in God's hands.

“I would love a baby more than anything but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that’s a baby, then I believe that it will happen.”

While they are pregnant with their child, Kourtney and Travis are already parents. Kardashian shares three kids with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick - Mason (13), Penelope (10), and Reign (8). While Barker has two kids from his marriage to Shanna Moakler - Landon (19) and Alabama (17).

Poll : 0 votes