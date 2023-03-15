How old is Lindsay Lohan? Fans rejoice as actress reveals she is pregnant

American actress Lindsay Lohan recently revealed in an Instagram post that she is all set to welcome a child with her husband Bader Shammas. The 36-year-old disclosed the good news with a picture featuring a baby onesie with the words "coming soon" written on top of it.

Lohan also expressed her excitement in an interview with TMZ, saying that she and Shammas are excited to welcome a new member to the family and are ready to start a new chapter.

There were rumors about Lohan's pregnancy in April 2022 after she shared a picture featuring her and her husband while they were celebrating their engagement. The Mean Girls actress was spotted wearing a black dress with her mane styled down in loose waves and Shammas was seen in a black shirt and gray jeans.

While the picture was shared on the occasion of the duo's engagement celebration, one of their fans asked if they would be celebrating more than their engagement, and while one of them wrote "Omg a baby bump," Lohan liked the comment. She liked another comment where someone asked them about the baby with three heart-eyed emojis.

"CONGRATS MOTHER": Fans express their happiness about Lindsay Lohan's pregnancy

As soon as the Falling For Christmas actress revealed her pregnancy news, netizens could not control their excitement and took to various social media platforms to express their happiness for the same. Check out a few of these reactions below:

Image via @lindsaylohan/Instagram

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas' relationship timeline

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas sparked relationship rumors in February 2020 when the former hinted that she has a new man in her life. The actress had previously shared a group picture where she also introduced her boyfriend but ended up deleting the post.

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas secretly tied the knot in 2022 (Image via Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Lohan eventually announced her engagement to Shammas in November 2021 via social media, where she shared a few pictures. She further revealed in February 2022 that she and Shammas were planning to get married soon and were searching for the best destination.

The duo kept their guest list short as they quietly exchanged vows, revealing the news to the public in July 2022 on Instagram. The pair have continued to share glimpses of their relationship on social media. In an interview with Cosmopolitan in October 2022, Lohan spoke about her husband and said:

"I have an amazing husband, who's a very calm person. Just the best."

Lindsay Lohan will next appear in the fantasy romantic comedy film Irish Wish, which is scheduled for release sometime in 2023 through Netflix.

Apart from Lohan, it also features Ed Speelers, Alexander Vlahos, Ayesha Curry, Elizabeth Tan, Jane Seymour, and Dakota Lohan.

