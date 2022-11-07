What time will Lindsay Lohan's Falling For Christmas air on Netflix?

With the holiday season around the corner, a lot of new films and shows are making their way to streaming platforms, including Falling For Christmas, a romantic comedy starring Mean Girls star Lindsay Lohan. Produced by Netflix, the film stars Lohan opposite Chord Overstreet, famous for his role in Glee. It is slated to premiere on November 10, 2022. No official release time has been announced, but following Netflix's protocol, it should premiere at 3:00 am EST.

Directed by Janeen Damian and produced by Michael Damian, Brad Krevoy, Amanda Phillips, and Eric Jarboe, the film is expected to be a cracker rom-com following the life of a rich heiress who loses her memory to a skiing accident, resulting in unforeseen complications amid a budding romance. Falling For Christmas also stars Jack Wagner, George Young, Blythe Howard, and Chase Ramsey.

Read on for more details about Netflix's upcoming Christmas film, Falling For Christmas.

Falling For Christmas trailer: Sometimes losing is discovering

The beautifully edited trailer gives a warm glimpse at the premise of Falling For Christmas. Seeing the trailer, viewers would also appreciate how clever the title is. The entire premise deals with "falling," literally and figuratively. In fact, the idea of falling is the backbone of the story.

The trailer opens with Lindsay Lohan introducing the film. She was one of the leading actors of her time and played major roles in many romantic comedies. Lohan remained under the radar for quite some time while dealing with personal issues. She has, however, recently returned to the public eye.

The trailer continues to explain the story of Sierra Belmont (played by Lohan), who receives an unforeseen proposal on a ski trip with her boyfriend. It also takes time to depict how Sierra had a very rich and pampered upbringing. However, as she responds to the proposal, she falls down the cliff. Later, she is found by some locals and finds herself in the hospital.

The next part of the trailer shows how a handsome hotel owner takes care of her as she recovers from losing her memories. In this process, she also learns to be self-sufficient and find happiness in the mundane aspects of life. It is quite clear that Falling For Christmas will delve into certain complexities, with Sierra having to make a choice. The official synopsis for the film reads:

"A young, newly engaged heiress has a skiing accident in the days before Christmas. After she is diagnosed with amnesia, she finds herself in the care of the handsome cabin owner and his daughter."

Lindsay Lohan has also recently released her cover of Jingle Bell Rock, which brings back fond memories from her popular Mean Girls, where she danced to the song alongside Regina George (Rachel McAdams), Karen Smith (Amanda Seyfried), and Gretchen Wieners (Lacey Chabert). The film was a cultural phenomenon at the time and launched Lohan to global stardom. Her new music video comes right in time for Christmas celebrations next month.

Falling For Christmas will premiere on November 10, 2022, on Netflix, at 3:00 AM EST. Stay tuned for more updates.

