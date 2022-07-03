"I am currently much better": Travis Barker shares health update with fans following hospitalization 

Travis Barker shared a health update with his followers on Instagram. The drummer was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA last week after visiting the West Hills Hospital and Medical Center for abdominal pain.

He posted an Instagram story stating that he was suffering from "life-threatening pancreatitis," resulting from a recent endoscopy complication. He also added that he was now doing better with the "intensive treatment" provided in the hospital.

Travis Barker shared an update on his Instagram profile

The musician shared an Instagram story explaining:

"I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since."

He continued by describing where the endoscopy went wrong that led to his hospitalization:

"During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis."

Travis ended the message by revealing that he was doing better than before and was under "intensive treatment." He added:

"I am so very very grateful that with the intensive treatment I am currently much better."

Story posted by Travis Barker (Image via @travisbarker/Instagram)

TMZ reported on the musician's hospitalization last week when he was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on June 28. Fans were confused about Travis Barker's condition until his daughter Alabama shared a post asking people to pray for her dad.

It was later revealed that Travis suffered from a bad case of pancreatitis, but the reason for the same was unknown.

People assumed that the condition could have developed due to a colonoscopy undergone by the artist.

Travis Barker's newly wedded wife, Kourtney Kardashian, stuck by his side during the ordeal. The socialite was photographed walking beside his stretcher as the musician was being transferred to the hospital.

A source close to the couple told People magazine:

"Travis was suffering from extreme stomach pain and could barely walk."

The source added that Kourtney "won't leave" her husband's side, adding that she "was worried" about his health.

How is endoscopy related to pancreatitis?

Endoscopy is a non-surgical procedure used to examine a person's digestive tract. During the process, an endoscope, essentially a camera, is inserted through the mouth and passed through the throat into the esophagus. The procedure helps doctors view the esophagus, stomach, and upper part of the patient's small intestine. It can also be used to remove small polyps or samples for biopsy.

According to Chest Journal, Esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD) is a common diagnostic and therapeutic procedure for upper gastrointestinal disorders. It is a well-tolerated diagnostic for gastrointestinal pathologies.

The procedure doesn't show a very high risk of complications such as infection, bleeding, and perforation, which is around only 0.002%. The relationship between the procedure and pancreatitis is not comprehensively understood.

It is believed that biopsy-related mechanical trauma and over-insufflation during EGD or scope manipulation may lead to local oedema and inflammation. This could contribute to the development of acute pancreatitis after the procedure.

