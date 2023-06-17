“I’m beyond happy for her”: The Kardashians fans are thrilled as Kourtney Kardashian makes pregnancy announcement at Travis Barker's concert

On Friday, June 16, Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, shared the news they had been waiting for months. During Travis Barker's Los Angeles concert, the reality TV star revealed that she was pregnant with their first child. Rather than posting on social media, Kourtney took a different approach.

During the concert by Blink-182, Kourtney was seen holding a cardboard with the following written on it with a black marker:

“Travis I’m pregnant.”

The cameras captured this moment and displayed it on the concert's screen, to which Travis' bandmate Mark Hoppus exclaimed:

“Someone's having a baby! ”

Travis's reaction was priceless as he immediately went to his wife in the crowd. Following the concert, both stars shared the exact video on their social media handles, and since then, fans have been sharing their reactions. As such, there has been a lot of love and support in the comments sections of their respective social media accounts.

Fans rejoice as Kourtney Kardashian makes pregnancy announcement at her husband's concert

This is Kourtney Kardashian's first pregnancy with Travis Barker. With her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, she shares three children - Reign Aston, Mason Dash, and Penelope Scotland. As for Travis, he also has three children - Landon, Alabama, and Atiana - with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

With the news of Kourtney's pregnancy surfacing on the internet, The Kardasian fans have gone wild on social media, sharing their love for the reality TV star and congratulating the couple.

Alisa Reneé 🐢 @the_alisa_renee Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are having a baby 🥹



I love that for them. Love it. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are having a baby 🥹I love that for them. Love it.

Amy @Amy_06xoxo Kourtney Kardashian being pregnant has made my day Kourtney Kardashian being pregnant has made my day 😭❤️

jada @savannhsmiths omg kourtney kardashian is pregnant aw omg kourtney kardashian is pregnant aw

liam @4KMARAJ kourtney kardashian being pregnant after trying for so so long is actually beautiful. that baby is going to have the most amazing life. kourtney kardashian being pregnant after trying for so so long is actually beautiful. that baby is going to have the most amazing life.

Cake @crownme_cute Happy for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. She deserves to be happy and have another baby with somebody who actually wants to be a good man to her. Happy for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. She deserves to be happy and have another baby with somebody who actually wants to be a good man to her. 😍

ace. @_AyseInce Kourtney Kardashian being pregnant makes my heart so happy Kourtney Kardashian being pregnant makes my heart so happy

Terrean. @HomieSayWHAAAAA so happy for her and Travis Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant 🥹so happy for her and Travis Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant 🥹💚 so happy for her and Travis

THE Pickle guy @PC_Globe Kourtney kardashian baker is pregnant with travis baker’s child! Im so happy for them. True love and beauty Kourtney kardashian baker is pregnant with travis baker’s child! Im so happy for them. True love and beauty😍😍😍😍

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have faced many obstacles while trying to conceive

While Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have been friends for several years, the stars began dating in 2021, which was followed by their engagement in October of that same year. Following this, they got married in Las Vegas in April 2022 without a marriage license, but later in May 2022, they married legally in Italy.

In the show, The Kardashians, Travis and Kourtney openly shared their struggles and their journey to get pregnant after getting married. LEMME's founder shared the following with Khloé Kardashian on The Kardashians season 3 in May 2023:

"We are officially done with IVF [in vitro fertilization]. We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, I believe it will happen."

Adding to this, Kourtney explained she also has "seven frozen eggs," which didn't guarantee the conceiving but she hoped to be "a good parent."

"Most of mine didn’t survive the thaw. Freezing of eggs isn’t guaranteed. It’s a misunderstanding. Being happy and being a good parent is most important. Whatever’s meant to be will be.”

In the last season of the show, Kourtney Kardashian shared that she and her husband tried everything to get pregnant. In a conversation with Kris Jenner, she shared:

"Travis and I want to have a baby and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF and it hasn't been the most amazing experience.”

Additionally, Kourtney Kardashian stated:

“Every single person on social media is always like, 'Kourtney's pregnant, Kourtney's pregnant, Kourtney's gained so much weight.' I'm like, it's so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they're actually going through. The medication that they've been giving me, they put me into menopause."

As part of this conversation, Kourtney also mentioned that due to the medication, she has been “into depression." Furthermore, she talked about the way the medication has made her “moody and hormonal.”

On June 22, 2023, Hulu will premiere the latest episode of The Kardashians season 3.

