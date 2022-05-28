How rich is Shanna Moakler? Celebrity Big Brother alum set to auction off her engagement ring from ex Travis Barker

Shanna Moakler has finally decided to let go of her past and auction off her engagement ring from ex-husband Travis Barker. She’s hoping to get $120,000 from the auction.

Interestingly, the Celebrity Big Brother alum’s ring sale decision came after Barker and Kourtney Kardashian were officially married. She told Us Weekly that her ring would hopefully find a new home and might bring happiness to someone else.

Moakler said:

"I think it is a beautiful piece and truly was my dream ring. However, that chapter of my life is over and even though wearing it at one time brought me great joy, I hope it will find a new home and continue to bring someone as much happiness as it once did to me. It’s truly an iconic ring.”

Bidding of the ring starts at $51,000

Shanna Moakler has put her engagement ring up for sale on Worthy.com, where the starting bidding price is $51,000.

Speaking about the price, Moakler told Us Weekly:

“I’m hoping it sells for $120K. It was worth about $160K.”

The reality TV star’s timing to sell her ring was close to her ex-husband Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding. However, Moakler cleared the air regarding the same.

She said:

“I’m sure people would assume that [it’s related to the wedding], but I simply wanted to find a proper seller and Worthy.com is the most professional and I know will give this piece the attention it deserves.”

Addressing Kardashian and Barker’s wedding on May 22, Moakler stated:

“I wish the happy couple a lovely marriage. I will continue to only want the best for my children. It was a beautiful gesture to include my children in such a gorgeous affair.”

Barker and Moakler were married from 2004 to 2008 and had two children — Landon (18) and Alabama (16). Barker also shares a good relationship with Atiana (23), the Celebrity Big Brother star’s daughter from her previous marriage.

Shanna Moakler has always been vocal about Barker’s relationship with Kardashian. Earlier, she had passed some snarky comments on their relationship but now has only good things to say about the couple.

What is Shanna Moakler’s net worth?

Shanna Moakler is a famous reality TV star, actress, and model with an estimated net worth of $15 million. Born in Rhode Island, she was crowned Miss New York USA and Miss USA in 1995.

She was the star model for Playboy magazine. After marrying Travis Barker, the couple started their reality TV show on MTV called Meet the Barkers. Shanna Moakler had contributed to her ex-husband’s autobiography, where she mentioned that the show became one of the primary reasons for their split.

“I think the show destroyed our relationship. I think he (Barker) was afraid he was going to be looked on as a reality star. So when the cameras stopped rolling, he distanced himself from me in every way that he possibly could."

The 47-year-old star also participated in VH1’s Hollywood Exes in 2014. She is currently the executive director of the Miss Utah and Miss Nevada USA pageants. Her last reality TV show was CBS’ Celebrity Big Brother Season 3.

