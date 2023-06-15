The Kardashians star Kim tries to set Khloe up with a new man in season 3 episode 4

The Kardashians season 3 aired episode 4 on Hulu on Thursday, June 15, 2023. During the episode, Kim and some of the clan members flew to Milan for her Dolce & Gabanna show. However, the reality star was also on a mini mission during the trip.

The episode was titled Ciao Kim and saw Kim and Khloe have some deep conversations. Kim and her sister were discussing how Khloe had lost her mojo after her turbulent relationship with Tristan Thompson, with whom she recently had her son Tatum. During the episode, the reality star said that she was "such a setter-upper" and that her plan was to get Khloe's mojo back when they were in Milan.

Kim also wanted to set Khloe up with Michele Morrone, who starred in 365 Days, during their trip. While Khloe and Michele were spotted together, nothing really came out of it and it was confirmed by Morrone's representative in a statement to People Magazine.

Kim tried to set Khloe up with Michele Morrone in The Kardashians season 3 episode 4

As mentioned earlier, in the latest episode of the Hulu show, Kim took it upon herself to try and help her sister Khloe get her mojo back. Kim said that she wanted to set Khloe up with someone in Milan and while Khloe was a little hesitant about the same, she trusted her sister and went along with it.

About the arrangement, Khloe said that she didn't know she had lost her mojo but because Kim thinks she did, they needed to find someone for her somewhere.

While in Milan, The Kardashians season 3 cast member had someone in mind for her sister. She tried to make magic happen between Khloe and Michele with the help of Domenico Dolce.

Kim spoke to her friends during the fashion show where she told them that Dolce told her that he invited Michele to sit next to Khloe. She added that her friends Olivia and Natalie put the actor on her radar eight months prior when they told her about 365 Days.

The Kardashians star said about the actor:

"He’s like the hottest guy. Let’s fully set this up so Khloe falls in love in Milan…but she has no idea."

However, despite Kim Kardashian’s best efforts, nothing came out of the planned cute meet-greet. As mentioned earlier, there were speculations about the two but Michele's representative told People Magazine that they were not dating.

The representative added:

"Dolce and Gabanna asked them to take a photo at the show. Michele said she was very nice and that was the extent of it."

Another source told the publication that The Kardashians season 3 cast member had never met him before the week. They added that she just met him in Milan that night and that Khloe has no future plans to see him again.

While in the episode, Khloe opened up about her journey amidst the turbulent relationship with Tristan and welcoming their son into the world. She said that since December, there had been a dark cloud looming over her and that every day she felt depressed and sad.

She continued:

"Now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. It's almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me."

