"A duo I never knew I needed": Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone's picture together sends fans into a frenzy

American socialite, Khloe Kardashian's recent photograph with Italian actor Michele Morrone at Milan Fashion Week has left fans excited for the duo.

The 38-year-old media personality sparked romance rumors with the 365 Days star after they were photographed sitting together in the front row of Dolce & Gabbana's spring/summer 2023 show. They were spotted alongside Khloe's sister Kim Kardashian’s children and mom Kris Jenner.

After the show, on September 24, Morrone posted an Instagram story with Khloe where the duo can be seen wrapping their arms around each other as they posed for a picture backstage.

Khloe Kardashian's picture with Michele Morrone has Twitterati over the moon

Netizens could not control their excitement after seeing Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone together at the Milan Fashion Show. Several fans shipped the couple online. Many also stated that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum deserves the actor after she was cheated on by the NBA player and the father of her two kids, Tristan Thompson.

Keeping up @Stillkeepingup Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone (Massimo) is a duo I never knew I needed Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone (Massimo) is a duo I never knew I needed https://t.co/tDzqvejJmF

#michelemorrone HELPP WHAT KHLOE IS DATING MICHELE?? I’m sorry but this is what Khloe needed, out with the OLD NBA Player and in with the new Italian actor! We are tired of NBA boyfriends they are walking red flags, hopefully Michele treats her right. HELPP WHAT KHLOE IS DATING MICHELE?? I’m sorry but this is what Khloe needed, out with the OLD NBA Player and in with the new Italian actor! We are tired of NBA boyfriends they are walking red flags, hopefully Michele treats her right.#KhloeKardashian #michelemorrone https://t.co/ZGXT8oU0AS

RAEWITNESS @raewitness Khloe Kardashian really said TRISTAN WHO? Because I’m so here for her and Michele Morrone. Sis really got her lick back!!!! Khloe Kardashian really said TRISTAN WHO? Because I’m so here for her and Michele Morrone. Sis really got her lick back!!!!

anna @annaastarr khloe kardashian and michele morrone ???? the guy from 365 days??? lowkey here for this khloe kardashian and michele morrone ???? the guy from 365 days??? lowkey here for this https://t.co/ldhR4sHvap

evelyn @evelynbspam you don’t understand after i’ve seen that picture i NEED khloe kardashian and michele morrone together you don’t understand after i’ve seen that picture i NEED khloe kardashian and michele morrone together

Davine @Davinexl Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone??? Oh absolutely Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone??? Oh absolutely https://t.co/S2y5cgFNti

hm @kourtneysassy I’m shipping Khloé Kardashian and Michele Morrone so HARD I’m shipping Khloé Kardashian and Michele Morrone so HARD https://t.co/3pvOIvIi1m

ale ♡ @chikitungis I really hope Michele Morrone is rearranging Khloe’s guts.. she deserves I really hope Michele Morrone is rearranging Khloe’s guts.. she deserves

Bruna 🖤 @kimkinfo Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone is something I didn't expect!! I didn't know I needed to see this until I saw it lol Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone is something I didn't expect!! I didn't know I needed to see this until I saw it lol https://t.co/IT0b74AeqI

Bee  @_bezc I am late to the party but Michele Morone and Khloe Kardashian being together really needs to happen. I am late to the party but Michele Morone and Khloe Kardashian being together really needs to happen.

Victoria | 171 @_usmilebiebs ‍ i ship them, like fr, what a power couple potential Khloe + Michele i ship them, like fr, what a power couple potential Khloe + Michele😮‍💨 https://t.co/PXSu55Iyri

Mya Jacobson @myaxjacobson 🤫 KHLOE K AND MICHELE MORRONE— im LIVINGGG for miss kk in her 365 days era 🤭 KHLOE K AND MICHELE MORRONE— im LIVINGGG for miss kk in her 365 days era 🤭😫🤫

lexxx🦋 @_lexxx16 Ok wait, Khloe & Michele???!?!???!??! I would die if they became a couple Ok wait, Khloe & Michele???!?!???!??! I would die if they became a couple😭😍

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson share two children together

Although it is not confirmed if Khloe Kardashian is dating Michele Morrone or not, this would be the second time that she has been linked romantically to someone other than Tristan Thompson.

In June 2022, E! News reported that Khloe had been secretly dating a private equity investor. However, their romance was short-lived and the duo parted ways in August after she welcomed her and Tristan's second child via a surrogate.

Khloe Kardashian previously dated Tristan Thompson on and off since 2016, before the NBA player's paternity scandal came into the limelight in December 2021. The duo already shared a four-year-old daughter, True, and had their second child on the way at the time.

While appearing on the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the 38-year-old Good American founder addressed the controversy surrounding her former beau Tristan.

She revealed that the duo completed an embryo transfer days before Thompson's paternity scandal came to light.

She said:

"Why would I have a baby with someone that’s having a baby with someone else? I’m not that much of a sociopath. I’m a lunatic but not, like, that deranged.”

As for Michele Morrone, his relationship status remains unknown for now. However, during an interview with Decider in August 2022, he revealed that he is a romantic at heart. While discussing his film The Next 365 Days' characters, Marrone said:

"In these days, it's incredibly difficult to find real love because everyday we're bombed by social media, this weird app, to find each other. And they found each other without an app. They found each other without social media. Their love exploded in such a deep way that it's very difficult to find in these days. If you think about poets in the 1890s, they used to write about love and it was deep. They used to feel love much more than now."

Neither Khloe nor Michele have commented on the nature of their relationship yet.

