When was Khloe's baby born? Reality star shares never-before-seen footage of son's birth amid Tristan Thompson paternity scandal

American reality star Khloe Kardashian shared footage of her newborn baby's birth during the second season premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians.

The 38-year-old personality welcomed her second child via surrogate with habitual cheater Tristan Thompson on July 28, 2022. Khloe was present in the hospital when the surrogate was delivering her son and had brought her sister, Kim Kardashian, along to capture the tender moments.

As of now, the name of their newborn son has not been revealed, but Khloe has revealed that his name starts with "T."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star already shares a four-year-old daughter, True, with the NBA star.

Khloe Kardashian is grateful for the video capturing her son's birth

As mentioned above, Kim Kardashian was given the responsibility of capturing Khloe's son's birth in the hospital. The 41-year-old did so diligently with a handheld camera, shooting all the moments, from the birth of the baby to Khloe's expression when she held him for the first time.

Speaking about it in a confessional, she said:

"I am so grateful. It's such a beautiful gift that we're able to have."

Khloe also revealed that she had allowed Tristan to meet their son after he was born, even though the former duo had been through several ups and downs.

"I’ve been on the fence about letting Tristan come to the hospital or not. But Tristan wants to be here so I just figured why not, let him come, I’ll never get this moment back."

In the same episode, Kardashian also addressed Tristan's paternity scandal drama and hinted that the NBA star was pressuring her to have a second baby within a certain date.

"All I know is I was being encouraged to do it by a certain date. In hindsight, he always knew when the other baby was being born — especially getting the paperwork that we saw, he found out July 2, so he did know.”

Kardashian revealed that their embryo was transferred to the surrogate several days before Thanksgiving, i.e., on November 25, 2021, and that his paternity scandal was disclosed on December 3, 2021.

“We did an embryo transfer days before Thanksgiving. I found out about Tristan’s situation the first week of December, and it’s just so close, I wouldn’t want anyone to think I did this after the fact.”

She explained her stance on the situation by adding:

“Why would I have a baby with someone that’s having a baby with someone else? I’m not that much of a sociopath. I’m a lunatic but not, like, that deranged.”

However, after the birth of their son, Khloe revealed that she has been able to move past the "dark cloud looming over me every single day."

She further remarked:

"It's almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me. Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids now and figuring this out."

Kardashian and Tristan Thompson started dating in 2016 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named True, in 2018. However, their on-and-off relationship ended things for good in December 2021 after Thompson was found to have welcomed a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

